Big Bollywood Blockbusters: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man Season 3' - Major OTT & Theatrical Releases To Watch Out For!
Major OTT & Theatrical Releases In 2025-2026: Today, let's keep a check on these 8 popular actors right now whose upcoming fist-pumping action to mushy romance and adrenaline pumping OTT drama series are sky-high on fans' expectations.
Major OTT & Theatrical Releases To Watch Out For!
Major OTT & Theatrical Releases To Watch Out For: Just as we are over first part of 2025, the remaining half, is high on masala entertainment from our favourite Bollywood stars. Some of them have major releases lined-up in for OTT and theatres. Today, let's keep a check on these 8 popular actors right now whose upcoming fist-pumping action to mushy romance and adrenaline pumping OTT drama series are sky-high on fans' expectations.
Ranveer Singh — Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh is back with a full-throttle espionage/ action spectacle, directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame. Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.
(Theatrical • Action thriller)
Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Releases
Janhvi Kapoor is bringing a cross-cultural love story alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film showcases a love story between a North Indian and a South Indian, sparking a hilarious and chaotic romance packed with twists and turns. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on August 29, 2025.
One of the busiest Gen Z actors, she has her kitty full with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - a rom-com with Varun Dhawan, releasing on September 12, 2025. She also has high-octane Telugu actioner Peddi co-starring Ram Charan up for release on March 27, 2026.
Sidharth Malhotra — Param Sundari
Sidharth Malhotra pairs up with Janhvi Kapoor for a sunlit rom-com that’s been touted as a crowd-pleaser. Coastal backdrops, warm, new chemistry and the kind of easygoing holiday-movie energy that screams Bollywood.
(Theatrical • Rom-com)
Raghav Juyal - The Badass of Bollywood
The much-talked-about project, a sleek, action-driven series from Aryan Khan is already generating buzz for its bold tone and surprising casting moves. After proving his range with the gritty action of Kill and the slow-burn intrigue of Gyarah Gyarah, Raghav now will be seen in one of the season’s must-watch shows.
(Netflix • Action series)
Alia Bhatt — Alpha
Alia Bhatt takes center stage in Yash Raj Films’ female-fronted spy world. The project’s studio backing and franchise ambitions make this one an obvious tent-pole, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It also stars Sharvari alongside Alia in the lead roles.
(Theatrical • Female-led spy thriller )
Manoj Bajpayee — The Family Man Season 3
Srikant’s saga continues. Manoj Bajpayee’s return to this razor-edged, fan-favorite series means more pulsey thrills, moral grey areas and water-cooler conversation starters, exactly the kind of OTT event TV that journalists and viewers devour.
(Prime Video • Spy drama)
Vedang Raina — Untitled Imtiaz Ali period romance
Vedang is part of Imtiaz Ali’s much-spoken-about partition-era love story, reportedly. It’s an emotional drama that positions him in a textured, cinematic role proving his versatility as an actor.
(Theatrical • Period romance)
Abhay Verma & Rasha Thadani — Laikey Laikaa
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani are set to star together in the upcoming Laikey Laikaa, which is scheduled for release in Summer 2026. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta, who previously wrote for the movie "Animal".
(Theatrical • Action/Romance; debut lead)
