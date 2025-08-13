3 / 9

Janhvi Kapoor is bringing a cross-cultural love story alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film showcases a love story between a North Indian and a South Indian, sparking a hilarious and chaotic romance packed with twists and turns. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on August 29, 2025.

One of the busiest Gen Z actors, she has her kitty full with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - a rom-com with Varun Dhawan, releasing on September 12, 2025. She also has high-octane Telugu actioner Peddi co-starring Ram Charan up for release on March 27, 2026.