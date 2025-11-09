Advertisement
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj vs Gaurav Khanna — Who Has Higher Net Worth, Better Education & More Chances To Win Salman Khan’s Show?
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj vs Gaurav Khanna — Who Has Higher Net Worth, Better Education & More Chances To Win Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama, shifting alliances, and fiery confrontations. While Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj were once good friends, a recent argument has caused a bit of tension between them.
Updated:Nov 09, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Abhishek Bajaj vs Gaurav Khanna

1/9
Abhishek Bajaj vs Gaurav Khanna

Both Gaurav and Abhishek have emerged as strong personalities in Bigg Boss 19. While one brings maturity and experience, the other exudes youthful energy and charm.

 

Who Is Abhishek Bajaj?

2/9
Who Is Abhishek Bajaj?

Abhishek Bajaj is a popular Indian actor known for his work in TV shows like Dil Deke Dekho and Bitti Business Wali. He has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) and Babli Bouncer (2022).

 

Who Is Gaurav Khanna?

3/9
Who Is Gaurav Khanna?

Gaurav Khanna is one of television’s most respected actors and became a household name after his performance in Anupamaa. He recently showcased his culinary talent by winning the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India.

 

Age

4/9
Age

Gaurav Khanna is 43 years old, while Abhishek Bajaj is 33.

Family Background

5/9
Family Background

Abhishek Bajaj was born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family. Gaurav Khanna hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and comes from a middle-class Punjabi background.

Educational Qualifications

6/9
Educational Qualifications

Abhishek completed his schooling in Delhi and graduated from Delhi University, where he actively participated in theatre and modeling events.

Gaurav Khanna, on the other hand, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, which he earned in Mumbai after completing his schooling at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur.

Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

7/9
Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹8 crore and ₹18 crore (approximately $1 million–$2.1 million USD) as of late 2025. His earnings primarily come from television shows, reality programs, brand endorsements, and investments.

Abhishek Bajaj’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹3 crore and ₹6 crore (approximately $400,000–$800,000 USD).

Instagram Popularity

8/9
Instagram Popularity

Abhishek Bajaj enjoys a following of 777K on Instagram, whereas Gaurav Khanna has a much larger fan base with 1.7 million followers.

Gaurav Khanna or Abhishek Bajaj — Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19?

9/9
Gaurav Khanna or Abhishek Bajaj — Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19?

As per reports, Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from the show, while Gaurav Khanna continues to be in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 finale.  

Bigg Boss 19Bigg Bossabhishek bajajGaurav KhannaGaurav Khanna net worthabshisek bajaj net worthWho Will Win Bigg Boss 19Abhishek Bajaj vs Gaurav Khanna
