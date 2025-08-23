Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik, Mike Tyson, Undertaker, Ashnoor Kaur, Seedhe Maut – Full List Of Contestants Likely To Join Salman Khan’s Show. The Highest-Paid Contestant Is…
Here’s a list of names who are most likely to appear in the 19th season of Salman Khan’s show.
Ashnoor Kaur
Child artist and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Ashnoor Kaur is reportedly set to join the show.
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar
Awez Darbar, son of music director Ismail Darbar and brother-in-law of Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, will reportedly enter the house with his partner and influencer Nagma Mirajkar.
Shehbaz Badesha
Brother of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz has reportedly been chosen by public votes, as revealed by Salman Khan in the promo, according to a report by India Today.
(Image Source: Youtbe)
Baseer Ali
Reality TV star Baseer Ali, popularly known as Baseer Bob, has earlier won Splitsvilla 10 and participated in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. He is now expected to enter the Bigg Boss house.
(Image Source: X)
Gaurav Khanna
Anupamaa fame actor Gaurav Khanna, who also won Celebrity MasterChef, might join the show. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Gaurav is the highest-paid contestant this season.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Payal Dhare
Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, is also said to be part of the lineup.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Zeeshan Quadri
According to a report by News18, Gangs of Wasseypur writer-actor Zeeshan Quadri has been approached for Bigg Boss 19.
(Image Source: X)
Mridul Tiwari
Popular YouTuber from Noida, Mridul Tiwari, is also expected to be a contestant.
(Image Source: Facebook)
Hunar Hali
TV actress Hunar Hali, known for her roles in Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Boond Ishq, and Thapki Pyaar Ki, is rumored to join the show.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Amaal Mallik
Singer Amaal Mallik, who recently grabbed headlines for breaking ties with his family, is now rumored to participate in Bigg Boss 19.
(Image Source: YT)
Kunickaa Sadanand
Popular actress Kunickaa Sadanand has also been approached for the show.
Pranit More
Comedian Pranit More, who made news after mocking Veer Paharia’s film Sky Force and facing backlash, is expected to join the show.
Vahbbiz Dorabjee
TV actress and Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, has also been approached, according to TOI.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Mike Tyson and The Undertaker?
According to media reports, WWE legend The Undertaker is in talks with Salman Khan for a special wildcard entry, likely in November. Alongside him, boxing legend Mike Tyson may also enter the house as a surprise participant.
(Source: X/ Wikipedia)
Other Probable Contestants
As per NDTV, other names in consideration include: Sreerama Chandra, Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaaz Patel, Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah, Content creator Kirak Khala (Priya Reddy), Rapper duo Seedhe Maut, Social activist Atul Kishan and Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.
