Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2950206https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-amaal-mallik-mike-tyson-undertaker-ashnoor-kaur-seedhe-maut-full-list-of-contestants-likely-to-join-salman-khan-s-show-the-highest-paid-contestant-is-2950206
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik, Mike Tyson, Undertaker, Ashnoor Kaur, Seedhe Maut – Full List Of Contestants Likely To Join Salman Khan’s Show. The Highest-Paid Contestant Is…
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik, Mike Tyson, Undertaker, Ashnoor Kaur, Seedhe Maut – Full List Of Contestants Likely To Join Salman Khan’s Show. The Highest-Paid Contestant Is…

Here’s a list of names who are most likely to appear in the 19th season of Salman Khan’s show.

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Ashnoor Kaur

1/15
Ashnoor Kaur

Child artist and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Ashnoor Kaur is reportedly set to join the show.

Follow Us

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

2/15
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

Awez Darbar, son of music director Ismail Darbar and brother-in-law of Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, will reportedly enter the house with his partner and influencer Nagma Mirajkar.

 

Follow Us

Shehbaz Badesha

3/15
Shehbaz Badesha

Brother of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz has reportedly been chosen by public votes, as revealed by Salman Khan in the promo, according to a report by India Today.

(Image Source: Youtbe)

 

Follow Us

Baseer Ali

4/15
Baseer Ali

Reality TV star Baseer Ali, popularly known as Baseer Bob, has earlier won Splitsvilla 10 and participated in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. He is now expected to enter the Bigg Boss house.

(Image Source: X)

Follow Us

Gaurav Khanna

5/15
Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa fame actor Gaurav Khanna, who also won Celebrity MasterChef, might join the show. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Gaurav is the highest-paid contestant this season.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Follow Us

Payal Dhare

6/15
Payal Dhare

Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, is also said to be part of the lineup.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Follow Us

Zeeshan Quadri

7/15
Zeeshan Quadri

According to a report by News18, Gangs of Wasseypur writer-actor Zeeshan Quadri has been approached for Bigg Boss 19.

(Image Source: X)

Follow Us

Mridul Tiwari

8/15
Mridul Tiwari

Popular YouTuber from Noida, Mridul Tiwari, is also expected to be a contestant.

(Image Source: Facebook)

Follow Us

Hunar Hali

9/15
Hunar Hali

TV actress Hunar Hali, known for her roles in Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Boond Ishq, and Thapki Pyaar Ki, is rumored to join the show.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Follow Us

Amaal Mallik

10/15
Amaal Mallik

Singer Amaal Mallik, who recently grabbed headlines for breaking ties with his family, is now rumored to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

(Image Source: YT)

Follow Us

Kunickaa Sadanand

11/15
Kunickaa Sadanand

Popular actress Kunickaa Sadanand has also been approached for the show.

 

Follow Us

Pranit More

12/15
Pranit More

Comedian Pranit More, who made news after mocking Veer Paharia’s film Sky Force and facing backlash, is expected to join the show.

 

Follow Us

Vahbbiz Dorabjee

13/15
Vahbbiz Dorabjee

TV actress and Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, has also been approached, according to TOI.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Follow Us

Mike Tyson and The Undertaker?

14/15
Mike Tyson and The Undertaker?

According to media reports, WWE legend The Undertaker is in talks with Salman Khan for a special wildcard entry, likely in November. Alongside him, boxing legend Mike Tyson may also enter the house as a surprise participant.

(Source: X/ Wikipedia)

Follow Us

Other Probable Contestants

15/15
Other Probable Contestants

As per NDTV, other names in consideration include: Sreerama Chandra, Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaaz Patel, Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah, Content creator Kirak Khala (Priya Reddy), Rapper duo Seedhe Maut, Social activist Atul Kishan and Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. 

 

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 confirmed contestantsbigg boss confirmed contestantsseedhe maut in bigg boss
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Bigg Boss 19 House Tour
Bigg Boss 19 House Tour: Salman Khan's Show Unveils Nature-Themed Interiors, Assembly Room Twist, Stunning Living Spaces And More
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL Stars From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, Who Will Make Asia Cup Debut For India In 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
Muslims
10 Countries In The World With Almost Zero Muslim Population- Check List
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan
camera icon6
title
Indian Air Force
Inside India’s Air Force Combat Fleet: Su-30MKI To Rafale And Tejas, Enemies' Nightmare, Guardians Of Sky
NEWS ON ONE CLICK