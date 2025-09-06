Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Proposes To Nagma Mirajkar On Salman Khan’s Show – Complete Relationship Timeline, The Couple Started Dating In....
Awez Darbar Proposes to Nagma Mirajkar
In a moment that melted hearts across the nation, Awez went down on one knee and serenaded Nagma with a heartfelt song before confessing his love. Overcome with emotion, Nagma was seen tearing up as she said yes. Their fellow housemates erupted in cheers and teased them affectionately, even calling them “miyan-biwi” in jest.
On and Off Dating
The pair, fondly shipped as “Nawez” by their fans, have had an on-and-off relationship over the years. Despite the breaks, their bond always seemed to pull them back together.
Denial of Relationship
For a long time, Awez and Nagma insisted that they were “just friends,” repeatedly denying dating rumours.
Fan’s Favourite Couple
Their undeniable chemistry first caught fans’ attention when they starred together in the 2019 music video Half Boyfriend, sung by Danish Alfaaz and Shriya Jain. The video went viral, and the duo’s on-screen pairing cemented their image as a beloved couple in the digital space.
Fans Confused
In December 2024, Nagma publicly clarified in a YouTube video that she and Awez were not romantically involved. However, the two continued to make appearances together, keeping their fans guessing about the true nature of their relationship.
‘Testing Period’
During the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, the duo finally addressed the speculation, revealing they were in a “testing period” to figure out where their relationship was headed.
Awez’s Hesitance
Awez opened up about his reluctance to fully commit, citing past relationships as the reason. He admitted that he didn’t want Nagma to get hurt because of his fears and described their relationship as being “on a trial basis.”
Ismail Darbar on Wedding Plans
Awez’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, revealed that the couple had initially planned to get married on December 26, 2025. However, the wedding was postponed so they could participate in Bigg Boss 19 together.
