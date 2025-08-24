NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19: Complete List Of Winners On Salman Khan's Show - From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla To Karan Veer Mehra
photoDetails
Bigg Boss 19: Complete List Of Winners On Salman Khan's Show - From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla To Karan Veer Mehra
Bigg Boss Winners List: As countdown begins for Bigg Boss Season 19, let's revisit the most iconic moments and historic wins in the show’s history. Salman Khan’s show is touted as one of the most controversial, with famous personalities participating to win big. Some made history with their striking winning strategies, bold fights, and headline-making controversies — but despite all that, their strong gameplay made them both deserving winners and audience favorites.
From Bigg Boss Season 1 To Bigg Boss Season 18 - Here's Full List Of Winners And Their Whopping Prize Money!
BB1 - Rahul Roy
1/18
Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy emerged as the winner of the very first season of Bigg Boss in 2007, taking home a prize money of Rs 1 crore.
BB2 - Ashutosh Kaushik
2/18
BB3 - Vindu Dara Singh
3/18
BB4 - Shweta Tiwari
4/18
BB5 - Juhi Parmar
5/18
BB6 - Urvashi Dholakia
6/18
BB7 - Gauahar Khan
7/18
BB8 - Gautam Gulati
8/18
BB9 - Prince Narula
9/18
BB10 - Manveer Gurjar
10/18
BB11 - Shilpa Shinde
11/18
BB12 - Dipika Kakkar
12/18
BB13 - Late Sidharth Shukla
13/18
BB16 - MC Stan
14/18
BB14 - Rubina Dilaik
15/18
BB15 - Tejasswi Prakash
16/18
BB17 - Munawar Faruqui
17/18
BB18 - Karan Veer Mehra
18/18
Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss Winners ListBigg Boss Hindi Winners ListBigg Boss Prize MoneyBigg Boss 19 TrendingGauahar KhanGautam GulatiSidharth ShuklaKaran Veer MehraBigg Boss All Season Winnersbigg boss 19 premiereBigg Boss 19 PBB18 - Karan Veer Mehraseason wiseSeasons 1 to 18Bigg Boss winnersseason winnersBB seasonshost salman khancomplete list of winnersBigg Boss winnersBigg boss all season winners listBigg Boss past winners
Advertisement
Trending Photos
8
8
13