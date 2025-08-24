Advertisement
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19: Complete List Of Winners On Salman Khan's Show - From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla To Karan Veer Mehra
Bigg Boss 19: Complete List Of Winners On Salman Khan's Show - From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla To Karan Veer Mehra

Bigg Boss Winners List: As countdown begins for Bigg Boss Season 19, let's revisit the most iconic moments and historic wins in the show’s history. Salman Khan’s show is touted as one of the most controversial, with famous personalities participating to win big. Some made history with their striking winning strategies, bold fights, and headline-making controversies — but despite all that, their strong gameplay made them both deserving winners and audience favorites.

From Bigg Boss Season 1 To Bigg Boss Season 18 - Here's Full List Of Winners And Their Whopping Prize Money!

Updated:Aug 24, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
BB1 - Rahul Roy

1/18
BB1 - Rahul Roy

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy emerged as the winner of the very first season of Bigg Boss in 2007, taking home a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

BB2 - Ashutosh Kaushik

2/18
BB2 - Ashutosh Kaushik
BB3 - Vindu Dara Singh

3/18
BB3 - Vindu Dara Singh
BB4 - Shweta Tiwari

4/18
BB4 - Shweta Tiwari
BB5 - Juhi Parmar

5/18
BB5 - Juhi Parmar
BB6 - Urvashi Dholakia

6/18
BB6 - Urvashi Dholakia
BB7 - Gauahar Khan

7/18
BB7 - Gauahar Khan
BB8 - Gautam Gulati

8/18
BB8 - Gautam Gulati
BB9 - Prince Narula

9/18
BB9 - Prince Narula
BB10 - Manveer Gurjar

10/18
BB10 - Manveer Gurjar
BB11 - Shilpa Shinde

11/18
BB11 - Shilpa Shinde
BB12 - Dipika Kakkar

12/18
BB12 - Dipika Kakkar
BB13 - Late Sidharth Shukla

13/18
BB13 - Late Sidharth Shukla
BB16 - MC Stan

14/18
BB16 - MC Stan
BB14 - Rubina Dilaik

15/18
BB14 - Rubina Dilaik
BB15 - Tejasswi Prakash

16/18
BB15 - Tejasswi Prakash
BB17 - Munawar Faruqui

17/18
BB17 - Munawar Faruqui
BB18 - Karan Veer Mehra

18/18
BB18 - Karan Veer Mehra
