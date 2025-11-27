Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal And Amritesh Mittal's Combined Net Worth REVEALED - In PICS
Tanya Mittal and her brother Amritesh Mittal’s combined net worth has become a major talking point among Bigg Boss 19 viewers following their emotional reunion during family week.
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week
Family Week brought rare calm to the Bigg Boss 19 house, with contestants choosing to honour their visiting relatives and avoiding conflicts, creating one of the most emotionally charged yet peaceful phases of the season.
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal’s reunion with her younger brother, Amritesh Mittal, became one of the most emotional moments, as she broke down upon seeing him and asked whether their parents were upset with her for joining the show, to which he reassured her that they were proudly following her journey.
Amritesh Mittal Net Worth
Amritesh’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore, stemming from real estate, textiles and multiple business ventures; he is registered as a director of three companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Tanya Mittal Net Worth
Tanya Mittal herself commands significant financial and social influence, with 2.5 million Instagram followers, brand collaborations and a reported monthly income of around Rs 6 lakhs; her net worth is estimated at roughly Rs 2 crores, as per a report by News 18
Tanya Mittal - A multifaceted Personality
A multifaceted personality, Tanya is an influencer, architect, entrepreneur and former Miss Asia Tourism 2018, having launched her own brand, Handmade Love by Tanya, at just 19.
Image Credit
(All Images: Instagram/X)
