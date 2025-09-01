Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants And Their Education: MBAs To Lawyers, Here’s Who’s The Most Qualified

In this feature, we take a look at the educational qualifications of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants who have been grabbing attention.
Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, the winner of Celebrity MasterChef and known for Anupamaa, holds a Master of Business degree. Before stepping into showbiz, he worked at an IT firm.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur

Child actress Ashnoor Kaur, famous for her roles in TV shows, completed a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) degree from Jai Hind College after studying at Ryan International School, according to News18.

 

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from N.M. College, Mumbai, after completing his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School. He also studied piano and earned a degree in Western Classical, Jazz, and Rock music from Trinity College of Music.

 

Neelam Giri

Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri completed her education at St. Michael’s High School, Patna, according to Her Zindagi.

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar

Popular choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar graduated from LTM College in Mumbai before gaining millions of followers online, according to India Forums.

 

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar

As per TOI, Nagma Mirajkar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Mumbai.

 

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari

Digital content creator Mridul Tiwari completed his graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

 

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali

Actor and Splitsvilla winner Baseer Ali earned his graduation degree from St. Mary's College, Hyderabad.

 

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is also a practicing lawyer, completed her LLB in 2018 and LLM in 2020. She even appeared for the AOR (Advocate-on-Record) exam in 2024, which allows her to practice in the Supreme Court of India.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal

Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal completed her Architecture degree from Chandigarh University after schooling at Vidya Public School.

 

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj

Actor Abhishek Bajaj completed his schooling and graduation in Delhi. He made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

 

Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri

Writer and actor Zeishan Quadri, best known for Gangs of Wasseypur, completed his schooling in Dhanbad before earning a BBA degree in Meerut.

 

Natalia Janoszek

Natalia Janoszek

Polish model and actress Natalia Janoszek holds a Master’s degree in International Business from the University of Warsaw. She also studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. Natalia is known for her appearance alongside Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka in the hit film 365 Days.

 

Nehal Chudasama

Nehal Chudasama

Model Nehal Chudasama holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai.

