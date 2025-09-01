Bigg Boss 19 Contestants And Their Education: MBAs To Lawyers, Here’s Who’s The Most Qualified
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, the winner of Celebrity MasterChef and known for Anupamaa, holds a Master of Business degree. Before stepping into showbiz, he worked at an IT firm.
Ashnoor Kaur
Child actress Ashnoor Kaur, famous for her roles in TV shows, completed a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) degree from Jai Hind College after studying at Ryan International School, according to News18.
Amaal Mallik
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from N.M. College, Mumbai, after completing his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School. He also studied piano and earned a degree in Western Classical, Jazz, and Rock music from Trinity College of Music.
Neelam Giri
Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri completed her education at St. Michael’s High School, Patna, according to Her Zindagi.
Awez Darbar
Popular choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar graduated from LTM College in Mumbai before gaining millions of followers online, according to India Forums.
Nagma Mirajkar
As per TOI, Nagma Mirajkar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Mumbai.
Mridul Tiwari
Digital content creator Mridul Tiwari completed his graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.
Baseer Ali
Actor and Splitsvilla winner Baseer Ali earned his graduation degree from St. Mary's College, Hyderabad.
Kunickaa Sadanand
Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is also a practicing lawyer, completed her LLB in 2018 and LLM in 2020. She even appeared for the AOR (Advocate-on-Record) exam in 2024, which allows her to practice in the Supreme Court of India.
Tanya Mittal
Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal completed her Architecture degree from Chandigarh University after schooling at Vidya Public School.
Abhishek Bajaj
Actor Abhishek Bajaj completed his schooling and graduation in Delhi. He made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.
Zeishan Quadri
Writer and actor Zeishan Quadri, best known for Gangs of Wasseypur, completed his schooling in Dhanbad before earning a BBA degree in Meerut.
Natalia Janoszek
Polish model and actress Natalia Janoszek holds a Master’s degree in International Business from the University of Warsaw. She also studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. Natalia is known for her appearance alongside Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka in the hit film 365 Days.
Nehal Chudasama
Model Nehal Chudasama holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai.
