Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Who Rejected Show, Tentative List Of Participants: The big daddy of all reality shows Bigg Boss 19 is about to kickstart and the buzz is palpable. Many names are already floating online as probable contestants this season. Salman Khan will return as host and the show tentatively airing in August 2025 as an official confirmation is still awaited. Till then, take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show and some who have rejected the offer.
UAE’s Hijabi AI doll Habubu In Bigg Boss 19
This year’s Bigg Boss will reportedly welcome Habubu – UAE’s first-ever AI robot doll as one of the housemates along with human contestants.
Dheeraj Dhoopar In Bigg Boss19
Dheeraj Dhoopar, a famous TV actor who became a household name in daily soaps including Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya is another probable contestant this time.
Arishfa Khan In Bigg Boss 19
According to several media reports, the content creator is rumored to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.
Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh
Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, a popular content creator's name is also in the tentative list of contestants this season. He was previously seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and was the first runner-up.
Apoorva Mukhija In Bigg Boss 19
Siasat.com report suggests that the influencer, who made headlines during her India’s Got Talent controversy, has been approached for the upcoming season. She was a part of 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar.
Munmun Dutta
A report by ETimes claims that Munmun Dutta, famously known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has once again been approached.
Krishna Shroff In Bigg Boss 19
Tiger Shroff's sister who is also a fitness enthusiast was seen on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. She might be seen now on Salman Khan's show.
Micky Makeover - Confirmed Contestant?
Micky Makeover is a content creator and makeup artist from Haryana. He too might be seen on Bigg Boss 19.
Gaurav Taneja Not In Bigg Boss 19
Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is a YouTuber who has previously worked as a pilot. His vlogs are quite popular online. In his latest vlog, Gaurav finally put the rumours to rest: he’s not going on Bigg Boss 19.
Mallika Sherawat Not Doing Bigg Boss 19
Mallika Sherawat has quashed rumours surrounding her participation in Bigg Boss 19.The actress denied being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Mallika shared a note on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU.”
Ram Kapoor On Salman Khan's Show
In a conversation with Filmibeat, the actor had stated that he wouldn't be a part of the show even if he was given Rs 20 crore. He hogged attention lately or his massive weight loss transformation.
Raj Kundra In Bigg Boss 19
Raj Kundra's name has also surfaced online as one of the probable contestants this season. He was last seen in 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar. However, looks like Raj has clarified that he is not doing the show, as of now, reports Siasat.com.
Jannat Zubair Rejects Bigg Boss 19
Jannat Zubair, who was recently seen in The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar has reported turned down Bigg Boss 19 offer.
Anshula Kapoor Not In Bigg Boss 19
After her successful maiden appearance on The Traitors, Anshula Kapoor was speculated to be joining Salman Khan's reality show. However, Arjun Kapoor's darling sister has turned down the offer, according to a report in Siasat.com, adding she isn’t mentally prepared for it at this point.
Purav Jha Rejects Bigg Boss 19 Offer
Famous digital content creator and social media influencer Purav Jha, who was seen on 'The Traitors' hosted by Karan Johar has reportedly turned down the Bigg Boss 19 offer, saying he’s not ready to take it up this year, reports Siasat.com.
