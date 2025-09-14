photoDetails

english

2959763

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Salaries: How Much Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand & Awez Darbar Earn Per Week?

Bigg Boss 19 is back with its trademark drama, and fans are curious about how much their favorite contestants are being paid each week. Here’s a breakdown of the weekly earnings of some of the most talked-about housemates, according to a report by TOI.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-contestants-salaries-how-much-tanya-mittal-kunickaa-sadanand-awez-darbar-earn-per-week-2959805

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

Tanya Mittal 1 / 10 According to TOI, Tanya Mittal is one of the highest earners this season. The entrepreneur reportedly makes about Rs 3–6 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 19. Follow Us

Amaal Mallik 2 / 10 Popular singer and music composer Amaal Mallik is one of the top earners this season. Reportedly, he receives about Rs 8.75 lakhs per week, roughly Rs 1.25 lakh per day. Follow Us

Kunickaa Sadanand 3 / 10 Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is said to earn an estimated Rs 2–4 lakhs per week. Follow Us

Gaurav Khanna 4 / 10 Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of the season, taking home approximately Rs 17.5 lakhs per week, which works out to about Rs 2.5 lakhs per day. Follow Us

Awez Darbar 5 / 10 Choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar is reportedly earning around Rs 6 lakhs per week. He has been in the spotlight recently after being accused of multiple affairs by fellow contestant Baseer Ali. Follow Us

Ashnoor Kaur 6 / 10 Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur is also reportedly charging around Rs 6 lakhs per week to stay inside the house. Follow Us

Baseer Ali 7 / 10 Baseer Ali, who was recently called out by Farah Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, is said to earn between Rs 3–6 lakhs per week. Follow Us

Nagma Mirajkar 8 / 10 Influencer Nagma Mirajkar reportedly earns between Rs 5–8 lakhs per week, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. Follow Us

Mridul Tiwari 9 / 10 Social media star Mridul Tiwari is said to earn around Rs 4–6 lakhs per week, as per Deccan Chronicle. Follow Us