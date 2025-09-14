Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Salaries: How Much Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand & Awez Darbar Earn Per Week?
Tanya Mittal
According to TOI, Tanya Mittal is one of the highest earners this season. The entrepreneur reportedly makes about Rs 3–6 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 19.
Amaal Mallik
Popular singer and music composer Amaal Mallik is one of the top earners this season. Reportedly, he receives about Rs 8.75 lakhs per week, roughly Rs 1.25 lakh per day.
Kunickaa Sadanand
Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is said to earn an estimated Rs 2–4 lakhs per week.
Gaurav Khanna
Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of the season, taking home approximately Rs 17.5 lakhs per week, which works out to about Rs 2.5 lakhs per day.
Awez Darbar
Choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar is reportedly earning around Rs 6 lakhs per week. He has been in the spotlight recently after being accused of multiple affairs by fellow contestant Baseer Ali.
Ashnoor Kaur
Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur is also reportedly charging around Rs 6 lakhs per week to stay inside the house.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali, who was recently called out by Farah Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, is said to earn between Rs 3–6 lakhs per week.
Nagma Mirajkar
Influencer Nagma Mirajkar reportedly earns between Rs 5–8 lakhs per week, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.
Mridul Tiwari
Social media star Mridul Tiwari is said to earn around Rs 4–6 lakhs per week, as per Deccan Chronicle.
Zeishan Quadri
Writer-filmmaker Zeishan Quadri, best known for Gangs of Wasseypur, reportedly earns between Rs 2–5 lakhs per week, according to Deccan Chronicle.
Trending Photos