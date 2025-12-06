Bigg Boss 19 Controversies: Ashnoor Kaur's Body-Shaming, Amaal Mallik's Derogatory Remarks, Farrhana Bhatt Breaking Plate & More... Celebrity Feuds That Rock The House
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale
As the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaches, the excitement is at its peak, but the season has also been filled with drama, conflicts, and shocking moments. Let’s take a look at some of the most controversial incidents that kept viewers talking and made this season truly unforgettable.
(All Images: X/Facebook/Instagram)
Controversial Comments on Sexuality and Appearance
Kunickaa Sadanand referred to Malti Chahar as a “lesbian,” sparking debates about respecting personal identity on national television
Amaal Mallik
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik stirred controversy by calling his father a “failure” during a heated debate on nepotism with Gaurav Khanna.
Farrhana Bhatt
Farrhana Bhatt called Neelam Giri a “do kaudi ki aurat” during a heated argument, leaving Neelam in tears and earning a public reprimand from Salman Khan.
Ashnoor Kaur hits Tanya Mittal
In the “Ticket to Finale” task, Ashnoor Kaur struck Tanya Mittal, which resulted in her immediate eviction from the show, as announced by host Salman Khan.
Farrhana Bhatt smashes a plate in anger
During a kitchen-duty row, Farrhana refused to wash a plate, got into an argument, and ended up smashing the plate. The sudden outburst startled nearby housemates, and one contestant (Tanya Mittal) was visibly shocked.
Ashnoor Kaur body-shamed by fellow housemates
Contestants, including Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, reportedly made repeated derogatory remarks about Ashnoor’s weight and appearance (“elephant”, “looks like a grandmother”, etc.). The comments triggered widespread criticism, and even the host reprimanded them.
Allegations of cheating against Awez Darbar
Outside the show, former contestant/ex-participant Shubhi Joshi accused Awez Darbar of cheating and leading her on in the past. This claim stirred media discussion as well as inside the house. However, Awez strongly denied all allegations to News 18, calling them baseless and claiming.
Trending Photos