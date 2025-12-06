Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Controversies: Ashnoor Kaur's Body-Shaming, Amaal Mallik's Derogatory Remarks, Farrhana Bhatt Breaking Plate & More... Celebrity Feuds That Rock The House

As the show reaches its climax, fans are looking back at the season’s most shocking and controversial moments that kept everyone hooked.
Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

1/8
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

As the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaches, the excitement is at its peak, but the season has also been filled with drama, conflicts, and shocking moments. Let’s take a look at some of the most controversial incidents that kept viewers talking and made this season truly unforgettable.

Controversial Comments on Sexuality and Appearance

2/8
Controversial Comments on Sexuality and Appearance

Kunickaa Sadanand referred to Malti Chahar as a “lesbian,” sparking debates about respecting personal identity on national television

Amaal Mallik

3/8
Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik stirred controversy by calling his father a “failure” during a heated debate on nepotism with Gaurav Khanna.

Farrhana Bhatt

4/8
Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt called Neelam Giri a “do kaudi ki aurat” during a heated argument, leaving Neelam in tears and earning a public reprimand from Salman Khan.

Ashnoor Kaur hits Tanya Mittal

5/8
Ashnoor Kaur hits Tanya Mittal

In the “Ticket to Finale” task, Ashnoor Kaur struck Tanya Mittal, which resulted in her immediate eviction from the show, as announced by host Salman Khan. 

Farrhana Bhatt smashes a plate in anger

6/8
Farrhana Bhatt smashes a plate in anger

During a kitchen-duty row, Farrhana refused to wash a plate, got into an argument, and ended up smashing the plate. The sudden outburst startled nearby housemates, and one contestant (Tanya Mittal) was visibly shocked.

Ashnoor Kaur body-shamed by fellow housemates

7/8
Ashnoor Kaur body-shamed by fellow housemates

Contestants, including Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, reportedly made repeated derogatory remarks about Ashnoor’s weight and appearance (“elephant”, “looks like a grandmother”, etc.). The comments triggered widespread criticism, and even the host reprimanded them. 

Allegations of cheating against Awez Darbar

8/8
Allegations of cheating against Awez Darbar

Outside the show, former contestant/ex-participant Shubhi Joshi accused Awez Darbar of cheating and leading her on in the past. This claim stirred media discussion as well as inside the house. However, Awez strongly denied all allegations to News 18, calling them baseless and claiming.

