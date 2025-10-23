Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar — Who Has Higher Net Worth, Better Educational Qualification & Bigger Film Career?
Bigg Boss 19 is keeping audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama, shifting alliances, and fiery confrontations. Among the latest rivalries brewing inside the house is that between Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. Here’s a detailed comparison between the two contestants- from their net worth and education to their filmography.
Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar
Tensions in the Bigg Boss 19 house are at an all-time high, and Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar have become the newest adversaries, engaging in a heated exchange that has caught everyone’s attention.
Who Is Farhana Bhatt?
Farhana Bhatt is an Indian actress and peace activist hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.
Who Is Malti Chahar?
Malti Chahar, a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 19, is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. She’s also a model and actress who transitioned into Bollywood after completing her engineering degree.
Age
Farhana Bhatt is 28 years old, while Malti Chahar is 34, making her six years senior to Farhana.
Family Background
Farhana comes from a conservative Kashmiri family, with her mother being her biggest supporter. Malti, on the other hand, belongs to a defense family, her father is a retired Air Force officer, and her brother Deepak is a well-known cricketer.
Education
Malti completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Agra, and later earned a degree in Software Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow.
Farhana holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Government College for Women, Srinagar, along with a Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai.
Debut Films
Farhana made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite Sunny Kaushal. Malti entered Bollywood in 2018 with Genius, directed by Anil Sharma.
Who Has Done More Films?
Farhana has featured in around six films, including Laila Majnu, Notebook, and the upcoming Singham Again. Malti, after Genius, has appeared in three more films.
Upcoming Projects
Farhana will next be seen in Kashmir Se and The Saga of Rashtriya Rifles. Malti is gearing up for her next release, Walking Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.
Net Worth: Who’s Richer?
According to multiple media reports Farhana Bhatt’s net worth id Rs 1.5–3 crore. On thr other hand, Malti Chahar’s net worth is Rs 2–3 crore.
Instagram Popularity
Farhana Bhatt, who earlier had around 70K followers, now boasts 1 million followers on Instagram. Malti Chahar currently has 1.1 million followers.
Conclusion
While Malti Chahar leads social media following, Farhana Bhatt takes the lead in film experience and acting credentials. Both women bring their own charm and strength to the Bigg Boss 19 house — and their rivalry is certainly one to watch this season.
(All Images: Instagram)
