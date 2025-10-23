Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975526https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-farhana-bhatt-vs-malti-chahar-who-s-richer-better-educated-and-has-bigger-film-career-2975526
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar — Who Has Higher Net Worth, Better Educational Qualification & Bigger Film Career?
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar — Who Has Higher Net Worth, Better Educational Qualification & Bigger Film Career?

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama, shifting alliances, and fiery confrontations. Among the latest rivalries brewing inside the house is that between Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. Here’s a detailed comparison between the two contestants- from their net worth and education to their filmography.

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar

1/12
Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar

Tensions in the Bigg Boss 19 house are at an all-time high, and Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar have become the newest adversaries, engaging in a heated exchange that has caught everyone’s attention.

Follow Us

Who Is Farhana Bhatt?

2/12
Who Is Farhana Bhatt?

Farhana Bhatt is an Indian actress and peace activist hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. 

Follow Us

Who Is Malti Chahar?

3/12
Who Is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar, a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 19, is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. She’s also a model and actress who transitioned into Bollywood after completing her engineering degree.

 

Follow Us

Age

4/12
Age

Farhana Bhatt is 28 years old, while Malti Chahar is 34, making her six years senior to Farhana.

 

Follow Us

Family Background

5/12
Family Background

Farhana comes from a conservative Kashmiri family, with her mother being her biggest supporter. Malti, on the other hand, belongs to a defense family, her father is a retired Air Force officer, and her brother Deepak is a well-known cricketer.

 

Follow Us

Education

6/12
Education

Malti completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Agra, and later earned a degree in Software Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow.

Farhana holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Government College for Women, Srinagar, along with a Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai.

Follow Us

Debut Films

7/12
Debut Films

Farhana made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite Sunny Kaushal. Malti entered Bollywood in 2018 with Genius, directed by Anil Sharma.

 

Follow Us

Who Has Done More Films?

8/12
Who Has Done More Films?

Farhana has featured in around six films, including Laila Majnu, Notebook, and the upcoming Singham Again. Malti, after Genius, has appeared in three more films.

 

Follow Us

Upcoming Projects

9/12
Upcoming Projects

Farhana will next be seen in Kashmir Se and The Saga of Rashtriya Rifles. Malti is gearing up for her next release, Walking Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

10/12
Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

According to multiple media reports Farhana Bhatt’s net worth id Rs 1.5–3 crore. On thr other hand, Malti Chahar’s net worth is Rs 2–3 crore. 

 

Follow Us

Instagram Popularity

11/12
Instagram Popularity

Farhana Bhatt, who earlier had around 70K followers, now boasts 1 million followers on Instagram. Malti Chahar currently has 1.1 million followers. 

 

Follow Us

Conclusion

12/12
Conclusion

While Malti Chahar leads social media following, Farhana Bhatt takes the lead in film experience and acting credentials. Both women bring their own charm and strength to the Bigg Boss 19 house — and their rivalry is certainly one to watch this season.

(All Images: Instagram)

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 farhana bhattfarhana bhatt vs malti chaharWho is Farhana Bhatfarhana bhat educationfarhana bhat vs malti chahar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
sports eye safety
5 Sports That Put Your Eyes To Test And How To Keep Them Safe, According To An Eye Surgeon
camera icon10
title
WTC 2025–27
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Points Table: Australia Leads, South Africa Climbs Up, India At...
camera icon8
title
Sachin tendulkar
6 Players With Most Runs In ODIs For India: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd, Rohit Sharma Rises - Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Check 5 AI ChatGPT Prompts To Create Stunning Custom Digital Aesthetic Photos For Your Bhai Dooj Wishes And Posts
camera icon11
title
India women’s cricket team 2025
How Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's Team Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals?