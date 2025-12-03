Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt to Amaal Mallik & Gaurav Khanna — Who Leads In Instagram Popularity, Gained The Most Followers, And Has The Best Chance To Win?
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram presence doubled during the show, rising from 1.1 million to 2.1 million.
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal’s Instagram following saw a major rise, jumping from 2.5 million to 4 million.
Pranit More
Pranit More, whose dramatic stint kept audiences hooked, witnessed a huge jump from 431k to 1.7 million followers.
Amaal Mallik
Music composer Amaal Mallik’s Instagram family strengthened significantly, growing from 4 million to 5.7 million.
Farrhana Bhatt
Farrhana Bhatt recorded the biggest growth of the season, skyrocketing from 43.4k to 1.9 million followers.
Shehbaz Badesha
Shehbaz's Instagram following grew from 960k to 1.5 million.
Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa’s audience increased from 112k to 285k.
Neelam Giri
Neelam Giri’s following rose from 4.9 million to 5.8 million.
Zeishan Quadri
Zeishan’s Instagram following increased from 40.6k to 355k.
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama’s audience grew from 163k to 379k.
Malti Chahar
Wild card entrant Malti Chahar’s followers rose from 1 million to 1.5 million.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj’s following went up from 397k to 930k.
Mridul Tiwari
Mridul Tiwari saw a massive jump from 4.7 million to 7.2 million followers.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor’s following grew from 9.7 million to 10.6 million.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali’s Instagram count rose from 1.7 million to 2.3 million.
Awez Darbar
Awez Darbar saw a slight dip, going from 30.4 million to 30.3 million.
Nagma Mirajkar
Nagma’s follower count went up from 7.8 million to 8.1 million.
Natalia Janoszek
Natalia’s following increased from 1.7 million to 2.1 million.
Who has gained the most followers?
Farrhana Bhatt has gained the highest number of followers this season, followed by Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik.
