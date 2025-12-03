Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt to Amaal Mallik & Gaurav Khanna — Who Leads In Instagram Popularity, Gained The Most Followers, And Has The Best Chance To Win?

Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its finale, and social media buzz is hotter than ever. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Instagram following of all top contestants has grown since the season began.
Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
Gaurav Khanna

1/19
Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram presence doubled during the show, rising from 1.1 million to 2.1 million.

 

Tanya Mittal

2/19
Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal’s Instagram following saw a major rise, jumping from 2.5 million to 4 million.

Pranit More

3/19
Pranit More

Pranit More, whose dramatic stint kept audiences hooked, witnessed a huge jump from 431k to 1.7 million followers.

Amaal Mallik

4/19
Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik’s Instagram family strengthened significantly, growing from 4 million to 5.7 million.

Farrhana Bhatt

5/19
Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt recorded the biggest growth of the season, skyrocketing from 43.4k to 1.9 million followers.

Shehbaz Badesha

6/19
Shehbaz Badesha

Shehbaz's Instagram following grew from 960k to 1.5 million.

Kunickaa Sadanand

7/19
Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa’s audience increased from 112k to 285k.

Neelam Giri

8/19
Neelam Giri

Neelam Giri’s following rose from 4.9 million to 5.8 million.

Zeishan Quadri

9/19
Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan’s Instagram following increased from 40.6k to 355k.

Nehal Chudasama

10/19
Nehal Chudasama

Nehal Chudasama’s audience grew from 163k to 379k.

Malti Chahar

11/19
Malti Chahar

Wild card entrant Malti Chahar’s followers rose from 1 million to 1.5 million.

Abhishek Bajaj

12/19
Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj’s following went up from 397k to 930k.

Mridul Tiwari

13/19
Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari saw a massive jump from 4.7 million to 7.2 million followers.

 

Ashnoor Kaur

14/19
Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor’s following grew from 9.7 million to 10.6 million.

Baseer Ali

15/19
Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali’s Instagram count rose from 1.7 million to 2.3 million.

 

Awez Darbar

16/19
Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar saw a slight dip, going from 30.4 million to 30.3 million.

 

Nagma Mirajkar

17/19
Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma’s follower count went up from 7.8 million to 8.1 million.

Natalia Janoszek

18/19
Natalia Janoszek

Natalia’s following increased from 1.7 million to 2.1 million.

Who has gained the most followers?

19/19
Who has gained the most followers?

Farrhana Bhatt has gained the highest number of followers this season, followed by Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik.

