photoDetails

english

2991674

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt to Amaal Mallik & Gaurav Khanna — Who Leads In Instagram Popularity, Gained The Most Followers, And Has The Best Chance To Win?

Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its finale, and social media buzz is hotter than ever. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Instagram following of all top contestants has grown since the season began.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-farrhana-bhatt-to-amaal-mallik-gaurav-khanna-who-leads-in-instagram-popularity-gained-the-most-followers-and-has-the-best-chance-to-win-2991685

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

Gaurav Khanna 1 / 19 Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram presence doubled during the show, rising from 1.1 million to 2.1 million. Follow Us

Tanya Mittal 2 / 19 Tanya Mittal’s Instagram following saw a major rise, jumping from 2.5 million to 4 million. Follow Us

Pranit More 3 / 19 Pranit More, whose dramatic stint kept audiences hooked, witnessed a huge jump from 431k to 1.7 million followers. Follow Us

Amaal Mallik 4 / 19 Music composer Amaal Mallik’s Instagram family strengthened significantly, growing from 4 million to 5.7 million. Follow Us

Farrhana Bhatt 5 / 19 Farrhana Bhatt recorded the biggest growth of the season, skyrocketing from 43.4k to 1.9 million followers. Follow Us

Shehbaz Badesha 6 / 19 Shehbaz's Instagram following grew from 960k to 1.5 million. Follow Us

Kunickaa Sadanand 7 / 19 Kunickaa’s audience increased from 112k to 285k. Follow Us

Neelam Giri 8 / 19 Neelam Giri’s following rose from 4.9 million to 5.8 million. Follow Us

Zeishan Quadri 9 / 19 Zeishan’s Instagram following increased from 40.6k to 355k. Follow Us

Nehal Chudasama 10 / 19 Nehal Chudasama’s audience grew from 163k to 379k. Follow Us

Malti Chahar 11 / 19 Wild card entrant Malti Chahar’s followers rose from 1 million to 1.5 million. Follow Us

Abhishek Bajaj 12 / 19 Abhishek Bajaj’s following went up from 397k to 930k. Follow Us

Mridul Tiwari 13 / 19 Mridul Tiwari saw a massive jump from 4.7 million to 7.2 million followers. Follow Us

Ashnoor Kaur 14 / 19 Ashnoor’s following grew from 9.7 million to 10.6 million. Follow Us

Baseer Ali 15 / 19 Baseer Ali’s Instagram count rose from 1.7 million to 2.3 million. Follow Us

Awez Darbar 16 / 19 Awez Darbar saw a slight dip, going from 30.4 million to 30.3 million. Follow Us

Nagma Mirajkar 17 / 19 Nagma’s follower count went up from 7.8 million to 8.1 million. Follow Us

Natalia Janoszek 18 / 19 Natalia’s following increased from 1.7 million to 2.1 million. Follow Us