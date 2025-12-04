Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Unseen Childhood Photos Of Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt & Other Top Contestants Go Viral — Know Their Family Backgrounds
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal, who hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is a spiritual influencer and one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. Known for her outspoken nature, she entertained audiences for 15 weeks. Tanya comes from a close-knit family and shares a warm bond with her younger brother, Amritesh Mittal, who is involved in the family business.
Farhana Bhatt
Farhana Bhatt comes from a conservative Kashmiri Muslim family in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. After her father left the family during her childhood, she was raised by her mother and grandfather, both of whom became pillars of support in her acting journey. Farhana also has two sisters, Soliha and Fiza Bhatt, who remain her strong support system.
Shehbaz Badesha
Shehbaz Badesha belongs to a Sikh Punjabi family originally from Beas, Amritsar, Punjab. His parents, Santokh Singh Sukh and Parminder Kaur Gill, still reside in Punjab, while Shehbaz and his sister, popular singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill, have established their careers in Mumbai.
Ashnoor Kaur
Born on May 3, 2004, in New Delhi, Ashnoor Kaur belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family. Her father, Gurmeet Singh, is a businessman, while her mother, Avneet Kaur, is a teacher. As an only child, Ashnoor has received tremendous support from her parents throughout her acting career, which began at a very young age.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj was born in Delhi to a Punjabi family and grew up with two sisters, Ekta and Ambika Bajaj. While his parents initially pushed him towards academics, they eventually supported his move to Mumbai after his graduation from Delhi University, paving the way for his modelling and acting journey.
Awez Darbar
Awez Darbar’s family is deeply rooted in India’s music industry. He is the son of veteran Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar and Farzana Darbar. Raised in Mumbai, Awez grew up surrounded by music and creativity. His siblings, Zaid Darbar (married to actress Gauahar Khan) and Anam Darbar, are also successful social media influencers.
Malti Chahar
Malti Chahar comes from a family with strong ties to sports and the armed forces. Her father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, is a retired Air Force officer, while her mother, Pushpa Chahar, is a homemaker. She is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and cousin of cricketer Rahul Chahar, making sports an integral part of her upbringing.
Amaal Mallik
Music runs in Amaal Mallik’s blood. He is the son of music director Daboo Malik and grandson of composer Sardar Malik. His younger brother, Armaan Malik, is among the most successful singers in India today. His uncle, Anu Malik, is also a prominent Bollywood music director, keeping the family legacy alive.
Gaurav Khanna
Actor Gaurav Khanna was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to parents Vinod and Shashi Khanna. He grew up in a business-oriented household and even pursued an MBA before shifting gears to acting. Gaurav is married to actress Akanksha Chamola, and the couple is popular in television circles.
Nagma Mirajkar
Born on January 24, 1992, in Mumbai, Nagma Mirajkar hails from a close-knit family. She shares a special bond with her brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar. An academically accomplished personality, Nagma completed her schooling in Bandra and holds multiple degrees, including M.Com, MBA, and PGDBM from the University of Mumbai.
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama was raised in Mumbai in a middle-class Gujarati family. She lost her mother to ovarian cancer at the age of 13, after which she took on several household responsibilities. Her father worked as a flower seller and wasn’t initially supportive of her pageant ambitions. Despite facing bullying and challenges, Nehal transformed her life through fitness and determination.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali comes from a middle-class Muslim family in Hyderabad. Born on September 5, 1995, he shares a close bond with his mother, who has been his biggest support. While his father remains away from the public spotlight, Baseer also has a younger brother who prefers to stay out of media attention.
Neelam Giri
Neelam Giri hails from a humble, middle-class family in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Her father owned a hardware shop, and she grew up with an older sister and two younger twin brothers. Educated in Patna, Neelam developed a love for performing arts through school cultural events, which eventually shaped her career in entertainment.
