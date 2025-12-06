Bigg Boss 19 Finale: When And Where To Watch, Prize Money, Till When Is Voting Line Open, Top 2 Contestants According to Early Trends?
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24, is now heading towards its grand conclusion. Around 18 contestants participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality series this year.
Who are the finalists?
After spending more than 100 days inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More have made it to the finale as the top finalists.
When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale?
The voting process for the grand finale has officially begun. The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will take place on December 7, 2025.
Live streaming: 9 PM on JioHotstar
Telecast on TV: 10:30 PM on Colors TV
The 24-hour live feed ended just before the voting lines were opened.
Till when are the voting lines open?
Voting lines for the Bigg Boss 19 finale will close on Sunday, December 7, at 10 AM. To vote, viewers must download the JioHotstar app from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). After installation, users must register using their name, phone number, email ID, age, birth date, and other basic details.
How will the winner be chosen?
The Bigg Boss 19 winner will be announced on Sunday, December 7, after the live voting round. Once the Top 2 finalists are declared, a short live-voting window, usually lasting 10 to 15 minutes will determine the ultimate winner.
Guests for finale
Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will join host Salman Khan on the finale stage. The duo will promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for release on December 25.
Bigg Boss 19: Diamond Studded trophy
The much-talked-about diamond-studded trophy of Bigg Boss 19 is making waves online. Designed in sync with the season’s theme—Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, the trophy replicates Salman Khan’s signature folded-hands gesture, adding to its uniqueness.
Bigg Boss 19: What is the prize money?
While the makers have not officially revealed the prize money, the winner is expected to take home Rs 50–55 lakh along with the glittering trophy, similar to previous seasons.
Top 2 contestants?
As per early trends and popularity charts, Farhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna have emerged as the Top 2 favourites. However, with Bigg Boss, a twist can arrive at any moment.
(All Images Source: X)
