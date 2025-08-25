Bigg Boss 19 Full Confirmed Contestants List: From Ashnoor Kaur To Amaal Mallik, Check All 16 Names On Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with its grand premiere on August 24, unveiling a fresh lineup of contestants from across the entertainment and digital space.
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 aired on August 24, first on JioCinema at 9:00 PM and later on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, with Salman Khan unveiling the official contestants in a dramatic launch. Here’s the list of all 16 contestants' names on the show.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur is an Indian television actress who began her career as a child artist. She is known for her roles in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes. She has also built a significant presence on social media. Ashnoor entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as the first confirmed contestant.
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna is a television actor who has appeared in several Hindi TV serials. He is notably known for his role in Anupamaa. Gaurav was introduced as one of the confirmed contestants and entered the Bigg Boss house during the premiere.
Natalia Janoszek
Farhana Bhat
Farhana Bhat is an actress and model from Kashmir who has worked in films like Notebook and Laila Majnu. She has also been a national-level athlete. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house during the grand premiere episode.
Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik is a music composer and singer. He has composed songs for several Hindi films and comes from a family of musicians. He officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the participants in this season.
Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa Sadanand is a former film and television actress who was active primarily in the 1990s. She later stepped away from acting and pursued a career in law and social activism. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the contestants during the premiere episode.
Mridul Tiwari
Mridul Tiwari is a content creator and YouTuber known for comedy sketches and relatable digital content. He entered the Bigg Boss 19 house after winning a public voting contest against Shehbaz Badesha.
Neelam Giri
Neelam Giri is an actress who primarily works in Bhojpuri-language films. She is active in the regional entertainment industry. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the contestants representing regional cinema.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali is known for participating in multiple Indian reality shows, including MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space. He has a background in television hosting and acting. He was confirmed as a contestant and entered the Bigg Boss house.
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama is a model and former Miss Diva Universe 2018. She has participated in national and international beauty pageants and has worked as a fitness coach. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the confirmed participants.
Nagma Mirajkar
Nagma Mirajkar is a social media influencer focused on fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content. She is frequently seen collaborating with other digital creators. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house along with the other contestants.
Awez Darbar
Awez Darbar is a choreographer and digital content creator. He is known for his dance videos and collaborations on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. He entered the Bigg Boss 19 house during the premiere.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj is an actor who has worked in Indian television and films, including Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He joined the Bigg Boss 19 house as part of the confirmed contestant lineup.
Pranit More
Pranit More is a stand-up comedian and former radio jockey. He has been active on the performance circuit and has also appeared in digital comedy formats. He officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house with the rest of the contestants.
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal is a spiritual content creator and entrepreneur. She is known for her live-streamed spiritual content and public speaking engagements, including TEDx events. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as part of the confirmed contestant list.
Zeishan Quadri
Zeishan Quadri is a screenwriter, actor, director, and producer, most recognised for co-writing and acting in Gangs of Wasseypur. He has worked in both film and web content. Zeishan joined the Bigg Boss 19 lineup and entered the house during the grand premiere.
(Image: Instagram/Instagram Still)
