Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951175https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-full-confirmed-contestants-list-from-ashnoor-kaur-to-amaal-mallik-check-all-16-names-on-salman-khan-s-show-2951175
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19 Full Confirmed Contestants List: From Ashnoor Kaur To Amaal Mallik, Check All 16 Names On Salman Khan’s Show
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 Full Confirmed Contestants List: From Ashnoor Kaur To Amaal Mallik, Check All 16 Names On Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with its grand premiere on August 24, unveiling a fresh lineup of contestants from across the entertainment and digital space.

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

1/17
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 aired on August 24, first on JioCinema at 9:00 PM and later on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, with Salman Khan unveiling the official contestants in a dramatic launch. Here’s the list of all 16 contestants' names on the show.

Follow Us

Ashnoor Kaur

2/17
Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is an Indian television actress who began her career as a child artist. She is known for her roles in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes. She has also built a significant presence on social media. Ashnoor entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as the first confirmed contestant.

 

Follow Us

Gaurav Khanna

3/17
Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is a television actor who has appeared in several Hindi TV serials. He is notably known for his role in Anupamaa. Gaurav was introduced as one of the confirmed contestants and entered the Bigg Boss house during the premiere.

 

Follow Us

Natalia Janoszek

4/17
Natalia Janoszek
Natalia Janoszek is a Polish-Indian actress and model who has worked in Indian films and television. She has participated in international pageants and appeared in Bollywood productions. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house during the launch episode.  
Follow Us

Farhana Bhat

5/17
Farhana Bhat

Farhana Bhat is an actress and model from Kashmir who has worked in films like Notebook and Laila Majnu. She has also been a national-level athlete. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house during the grand premiere episode.

Follow Us

Amaal Mallik

6/17
Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is a music composer and singer. He has composed songs for several Hindi films and comes from a family of musicians. He officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the participants in this season.

 

Follow Us

Kunickaa Sadanand

7/17
Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand is a former film and television actress who was active primarily in the 1990s. She later stepped away from acting and pursued a career in law and social activism. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the contestants during the premiere episode.

 

Follow Us

Mridul Tiwari

8/17
Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari is a content creator and YouTuber known for comedy sketches and relatable digital content. He entered the Bigg Boss 19 house after winning a public voting contest against Shehbaz Badesha.

 

Follow Us

Neelam Giri

9/17
Neelam Giri

Neelam Giri is an actress who primarily works in Bhojpuri-language films. She is active in the regional entertainment industry. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the contestants representing regional cinema.

 

Follow Us

Baseer Ali

10/17
Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is known for participating in multiple Indian reality shows, including MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space. He has a background in television hosting and acting. He was confirmed as a contestant and entered the Bigg Boss house.

 

Follow Us

Nehal Chudasama

11/17
Nehal Chudasama

Nehal Chudasama is a model and former Miss Diva Universe 2018. She has participated in national and international beauty pageants and has worked as a fitness coach. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the confirmed participants.

 

Follow Us

Nagma Mirajkar

12/17
Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is a social media influencer focused on fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content. She is frequently seen collaborating with other digital creators. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house along with the other contestants.

 

Follow Us

Awez Darbar

13/17
Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is a choreographer and digital content creator. He is known for his dance videos and collaborations on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. He entered the Bigg Boss 19 house during the premiere.

 

Follow Us

Abhishek Bajaj

14/17
Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj is an actor who has worked in Indian television and films, including Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He joined the Bigg Boss 19 house as part of the confirmed contestant lineup.

 

Follow Us

Pranit More

15/17
Pranit More

Pranit More is a stand-up comedian and former radio jockey. He has been active on the performance circuit and has also appeared in digital comedy formats. He officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house with the rest of the contestants.

 

Follow Us

Tanya Mittal

16/17
Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is a spiritual content creator and entrepreneur. She is known for her live-streamed spiritual content and public speaking engagements, including TEDx events. She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as part of the confirmed contestant list.

 

Follow Us

Zeishan Quadri

17/17
Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri is a screenwriter, actor, director, and producer, most recognised for co-writing and acting in Gangs of Wasseypur. He has worked in both film and web content. Zeishan joined the Bigg Boss 19 lineup and entered the house during the grand premiere.

 

(Image: Instagram/Instagram Still)

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 First Confirmed Contestantsbigg boss 19 premiereBigg Boss 19 Contestant Revealbigg boss 19 confirmed contestantsSalman KhanBB 19 Salman appearanceContestants listSalman Khan First Look Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 Trending NewsBigg Boss 19 updatesWhen And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 TimingsAshnoor KaurZeishan QuadriTanya MittalFarhana BhatAmaal Mallikkunickaa sadanandMridul Tiwarineelam giriBaseer AliNagma MirajkarAwez Darbarabhishek bajajpranit moreGaurav KhannaNatalia JanoszekNehal ChudasamaAmaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss 19
Who Is Bigg Boss FIRST Contestant Ashnoor Kaur? From Child Star To Social Media Sensation
camera icon7
title
Cheteshwar Pujara
4 IPL Teams That Featured Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara: RCB, CSK And...
camera icon15
title
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Revealed- GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed! Watch Here
camera icon7
title
Technology
7 Game-Changing WhatsApp Features Launched in 2025 That Make Messaging Easier
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Is The Bigg Boss Curse Real? 7 Contestants Who Tragically Passed Away Too Soon
NEWS ON ONE CLICK