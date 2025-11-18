Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown, Who Will Win Salman Khan's Show, Top 9 Contestants: Meet Fiery Farrhana Bhatt, What's Her Educational Background, Rumoured Dating History & More
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Who is Farrhana Bhatt? From her controversies, fights and foul language being the highlight - how qualified is she and how much work has she done - it's time to know more about her
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 19 which is one of the biggest reality shows in India is nearing its grand finale in 3 weeks. With top 9 contestants on the show, today, in this series, let's get to know one of the participants from the show - Farrhana Bhatt a little better. From her controversies, fights and foul language being the highlight - how qualified is she and how much work has she done - it's time to know more about her:
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Top 9 Contestants
Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur are remaining on the show.
Who Is Farrhana Bhatt?
Farrhana Bhatt, born on March 15, 1997, is a film actress and peace activist from Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently in Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most-talked about contestants. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite to Sunny Kaushal and has worked with banner like SKF, Balaji telefilms, Yashraj films, Friday Filmworks, Dharma productions etc. She is known for Laila Majnu (2018), Notebook (2019) etc among others.
Farrhana Bhatt's Educational Qualification
Farrhana Bhatt as per IMdb has studied Bachelor's Degree (Hons) in Mass Communication and Journalism and Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, also she has attended more than three theatre workshops on 9 Emotions in Mumbai.
Farrhana Bhatt's work profile
She has also worked in Music videos. Her recent works include The Country of Blind (2023), The Freelancer (2023), and India’s Brave Chapter 2 (2024).
Farrhana's Rising Popularity
The BB19 contestant has been grilled by Salman Khan several times on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for her rude language and ugly fights. Despite all the bashings, Farrhana has managed to win fans hearts it seems as her Instagram following has increased by manifolds. She has 1.6 million followers as of now.
Meet Farraha Bhatt's Rumoured Boyfriend
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt is making waves on social media. Known for her controversies and foul language on the show has managed to grab the headlines. Now, she has hogged attention for her alleged connection with the show's top person calling the shots. According to Siasat, many media portals alleged that she is dating a top guy from the production house - reason why she is favoured on the show.
The controversy gained ground further as former creative director of the production house, a guy named Bhaskar Bhatt, who now manages a celebrity PR firm, is also said to be close to Farrhana.
However, nothing has been officially confirmed and is solely based on media reports and fan accusations on social media.
Farrhana Bhatt's Other Achievements
She has been Gold medalist and 5 times nationalist in Martial Arts (Taekwondo) and is a passionate dancer, as per IMdb.
Trending Photos