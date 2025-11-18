7 / 8

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt is making waves on social media. Known for her controversies and foul language on the show has managed to grab the headlines. Now, she has hogged attention for her alleged connection with the show's top person calling the shots. According to Siasat, many media portals alleged that she is dating a top guy from the production house - reason why she is favoured on the show.

The controversy gained ground further as former creative director of the production house, a guy named Bhaskar Bhatt, who now manages a celebrity PR firm, is also said to be close to Farrhana.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed and is solely based on media reports and fan accusations on social media.