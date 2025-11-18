Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986094https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-grand-finale-countdown-who-will-win-salman-khans-show-top-9-contestants-meet-fiery-farrhana-bhatt-whats-her-educational-background-rumoured-dating-history-more-2986094
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown, Who Will Win Salman Khan's Show, Top 9 Contestants: Meet Fiery Farrhana Bhatt, What's Her Educational Background, Rumoured Dating History & More
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown, Who Will Win Salman Khan's Show, Top 9 Contestants: Meet Fiery Farrhana Bhatt, What's Her Educational Background, Rumoured Dating History & More

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Who is Farrhana Bhatt? From her controversies, fights and foul language being the highlight - how qualified is she and how much work has she done - it's time to know more about her

 

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown

1/8
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Countdown: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 19 which is one of the biggest reality shows in India is nearing its grand finale in 3 weeks. With top 9 contestants on the show, today, in this series, let's get to know one of the participants from the show - Farrhana Bhatt a little better. From her controversies, fights and foul language being the highlight - how qualified is she and how much work has she done - it's time to know more about her: 

Follow Us

Meet Bigg Boss 19 Top 9 Contestants

2/8
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Top 9 Contestants

Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur are remaining on the show.

Follow Us

Who Is Farrhana Bhatt?

3/8
Who Is Farrhana Bhatt?

Farrhana Bhatt, born on March 15, 1997, is a film actress and peace activist from Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently in Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most-talked about contestants. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite to Sunny Kaushal and has worked with banner like SKF, Balaji telefilms, Yashraj films, Friday Filmworks, Dharma productions etc. She is known for Laila Majnu (2018), Notebook (2019) etc among others.

Follow Us

Farrhana Bhatt's Educational Qualification

4/8
Farrhana Bhatt's Educational Qualification

Farrhana Bhatt as per IMdb has studied Bachelor's Degree (Hons) in Mass Communication and Journalism and Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, also she has attended more than three theatre workshops on 9 Emotions in Mumbai. 

Follow Us

Farrhana Bhatt's work profile

5/8
Farrhana Bhatt's work profile

She has also worked in Music videos. Her recent works include The Country of Blind (2023), The Freelancer (2023), and India’s Brave Chapter 2 (2024).

Follow Us

Farrhana's Rising Popularity

6/8
Farrhana's Rising Popularity

The BB19 contestant has been grilled by Salman Khan several times on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for her rude language and ugly fights. Despite all the bashings, Farrhana has managed to win fans hearts it seems as her Instagram following has increased by manifolds. She has 1.6 million followers as of now.

Follow Us

Meet Farraha Bhatt's Rumoured Boyfriend

7/8
Meet Farraha Bhatt's Rumoured Boyfriend

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt is making waves on social media. Known for her controversies and foul language on the show has managed to grab the headlines. Now, she has hogged attention for her alleged connection with the show's top person calling the shots. According to Siasat, many media portals alleged that she is dating a top guy from the production house - reason why she is favoured on the show. 

The controversy gained ground further as former creative director of the production house, a guy named Bhaskar Bhatt, who now manages a celebrity PR firm, is also said to be close to Farrhana. 

However, nothing has been officially confirmed and is solely based on media reports and fan accusations on social media.

Follow Us

Farrhana Bhatt's Other Achievements

8/8
Farrhana Bhatt's Other Achievements

She has been Gold medalist and 5 times nationalist in Martial Arts (Taekwondo) and is a passionate dancer, as per IMdb.

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19 Grand FinaleBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 WinnerBigg Boss 19 FinaleFarrhana BhattFarrhana Bhatt boyfriendFarrhana Bhatt dating historyEntertainmentSalman KhanFarrhana Bhatt picsFarrhana Bhatt net worthFarrhana Bhatt educational backgroundMalti ChaharGaurav KhannaAmaal MallikTanya Mittal
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Meet Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon7
title
RCB
RCB's IPL 2026 Auction Blueprint: Hunting For Josh Hazlewood's Backup, Finding Liam Livingstone's Replacement And.... Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Worked As Product Manager At Flipkart And Built 1,000,000,000,000 Fintech Firm After Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education; He Is From...
camera icon6
title
earliest sunrise in India
India's Only Village With First Ray Of Sun Even Before 4 AM - Must Visit In November For Heavenly Experience