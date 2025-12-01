3 / 9

Gaurav Khanna is one of the top-most contenders for the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy. The first finalist of the season to win 'ticket to finale' holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. He earned his MBA from Dr. Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Kanpur. He also attended Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur for his schooling.

Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, as per News18 report. He is among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.