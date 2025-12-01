Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date, Time: Meet Top 7 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show - Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt to Tanya Mittal's Educational Qualification, Net Worth Earnings
Today, let's check out the net worth and educational Qualifications for these lucky 7 names inside the show - From Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale When And Where To Watch, Finalists Names: Salman Khan's much-loved reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' will witness its grand finale event on December 7, 2025 - Sunday. The show has got its top 7 finalists. Today, let's check out the net worth and educational Qualifications for these lucky 7 names inside the show - From Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The makers are yet to officially announce the finale timings.
Gaurav Khanna's Educational Qualification
Gaurav Khanna is one of the top-most contenders for the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy. The first finalist of the season to win 'ticket to finale' holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. He earned his MBA from Dr. Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Kanpur. He also attended Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur for his schooling.
Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, as per News18 report. He is among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
Meet Farrhana Bhatt
Farrhana Bhatt, born on March 15, 1997, is a film actress and peace activist from Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently in Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most-talked about contestants. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite to Sunny Kaushal and has worked with banner like SKF, Balaji telefilms, Yashraj films, Friday Filmworks, Dharma productions etc. She is known for Laila Majnu (2018), Notebook (2019) etc among others. As per IMdb has studied Bachelor's Degree (Hons) in Mass Communication and Journalism and Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, also she has attended more than three theatre workshops on 9 Emotions in Mumbai.
According to various reports, Bhatt’s net worth is around 1.5 to 3 crore.
Amaal Mallik
Famous singer-music composer has hogged attention for his antics on the show this season. According to report by Taazatime.com, the famous singer-music composer enjoys a net worth is Rs 37.5 crore. He studied in Jamnabai Narsee School and completed his under-graduation in Bachelor of Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.
He started learning music at the age of 8 and took a liking towards the piano. He studied piano and completed his course at Trinity College of Music (Western Classical, Jazz & Rock) under the guidance and training he received from teachers including Benny, Xavier Fernandes, Tony Pinto and Joy Bose. He also trained in Indian classical music informally under the tutelage of his grandfather Sardar Malik.
Tanya Mittal's Net Worth
Spiritual influencer and TEDx speaker has a net worth of around Rs 2 crore, as per News18. Tanya Mittal completed her schooling at Vidya Public School in Gwalior and later enrolled at Chandigarh University to pursue a degree in Architecture. She eventually dropped out of the program to focus on her business ventures.
The former Miss Asia Tourism 2018, Tanya launched her own brand, Handmade Love by Tanya.
Pranit More
Famous Indian stand-up comedian, radio jockey, and content creator aspired to become a pilot as a child but shifted his focus to academics. He earned a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering and later an MBA in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research. Pranit worked as a sales assistant at an automobile showroom before pursuing an MBA. During his MBA years, More briefly worked as a sales assistant at a car dealership but found the corporate routine unfulfilling, prompting him to explore comedy as a hobby.
According to TOI, his net worth is estimated to be between Rs 4 and Rs 8 crore.
Malti Chahar
Model-actress turned aspiring filmmaker, Malti Chahar is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister. According to TOI, Malti’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 2–3 crore. She graduated from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow. She completed her schooling in Agra, and pursued a career in modeling and acting after winning the Miss India Earth 2009 title and being a runner-up in Femina Miss India Delhi 2014.
Shehbaz Badesha
Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha, completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Amritsar. Later, he attended Khalsa College, where he completed his graduation, as per reports. According to various media portals, his estimated et worth is Rs 6 crore.
