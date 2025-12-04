Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2991482https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-grand-finale-meet-top-5-finalists-of-salman-khans-show-malti-chahars-shocking-mid-week-eviction-gaurav-khanna-farrhana-bhatt-pranit-more-tanya-mittal-safely-land-in-finale-2991482
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Top 5 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show: Malti Chahar's SHOCKING Mid-Week Eviction; Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal Safely Land In Finale
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Top 5 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show: Malti Chahar's SHOCKING Mid-Week Eviction; Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal Safely Land In Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Among these 5 names, who do you think will life the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy? 

Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists

1/8
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date and Time: The biggest reality show of India - Bigg Boss 19 has finally got its Top 5 finalists in the face of Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. Fans are excited, voting trends and winner's prediction polls are already in full swing. Among these 5 names, who do you think will life the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy? Let' get to know these 5 finalists a little better: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch

2/8
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The makers announced the finale details in a new promo staring host Salman Khan.

Follow Us

Malti Chahar's Mid-Week Eviction

3/8
Malti Chahar's Mid-Week Eviction

Model-actress turned aspiring filmmaker, Malti Chahar is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister. In a shocking twist, the makers had a mid-week eviction which led to Malti's ouster from the show, ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale on December 7, 2025.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Gaurav Khanna

4/8
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna became the first finalist of the season to win 'ticket to finale'. Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, as per News18 report. He is among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.

The Anupamaa star is the top contender this season to lift the winner's trophy as he enjoys an ocean of fan following.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Farrhana Bhatt

5/8
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt is a film actress and peace activist from Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently in Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most-talked about contestants. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite to Sunny Kaushal and has worked with banner like SKF, Balaji telefilms, Yashraj films, Friday Filmworks, Dharma productions etc. According to various reports, Bhatt’s net worth is around 1.5 to 3 crore. 

She has made headlines this season for her fights, nasty comments and ugly spats.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Amaal Mallik

6/8
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Amaal Mallik

Famous singer-music composer is legendary musician Sardar Malik's grandson and Dabboo Mallik's son. According to report by Taazatime.com, the famous singer-music composer enjoys a net worth is Rs 37.5 crore. He has remained the most-talked about contestant this season for his friendships, fights and emotional outbursts.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Tanya Mittal

7/8
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Tanya Mittal

Spiritual influencer and TEDx speaker has a net worth of around Rs 2 crore, as per News18. Tanya Mittal is a Miss Asia Tourism 2018, who launched her own brand, Handmade Love by Tanya. She has been making headlines for her bizarre net worth talks, baklava in Dubai claims and several exaggerated statements which have left the viewers amused. 

She too has clinched her spot in Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 contenders.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Pranit More

8/8
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Pranit More

Famous Indian stand-up comedian, radio jockey, and content creator Pranit More once aspired to become a pilot. According to TOI, his net worth is estimated to be between Rs 4 and Rs 8 crore.

His friendships, fair judgement in tasks and fights have always made him standout from the rest. Fans have hailed his comic timings and clean game plan.

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 Grand FinaleBigg Boss 19 Top 5 FinalistsBigg Boss 19 Grand Finale dateBigg Boss 19 WinnerSalman KhanGaurav Khanna net worthGaurav Khanna Educational QualificationFarrhana BhattTanya Mittaltanya mittal net worthBigg Boss 19 finale premiereBigg Boss 19 winner nameEntertainmentpranit more
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
KKR
Andre Russell To Shane Watson: Inside KKR’s Power-Packed Coaching Staff For IPL 2026
camera icon6
title
Kolkata Airport
India’s Only Airport With Mosque On Its Runway Alignment — Not In Andhra, Uttar Pradesh Or Madhya Pradesh But In...
camera icon11
title
Virat Kohli ODI centuries
34 Venues, 53 Centuries - Virat Kohli’s ODI Domination Explained, Equals Sachin Tendulkar For This Record
camera icon8
title
Tech Tips
8 Life-Saving Government Apps You Must Download On Your Smartphone; Check Key Features
camera icon8
title
Bank Account Closure
Don’t Close Your Bank Account Before Checking THESE 6 Important Rules