Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Top 5 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show: Malti Chahar's SHOCKING Mid-Week Eviction; Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal Safely Land In Finale
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Among these 5 names, who do you think will life the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy?
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date and Time: The biggest reality show of India - Bigg Boss 19 has finally got its Top 5 finalists in the face of Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. Fans are excited, voting trends and winner's prediction polls are already in full swing. Among these 5 names, who do you think will life the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy? Let' get to know these 5 finalists a little better:
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The makers announced the finale details in a new promo staring host Salman Khan.
Malti Chahar's Mid-Week Eviction
Model-actress turned aspiring filmmaker, Malti Chahar is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister. In a shocking twist, the makers had a mid-week eviction which led to Malti's ouster from the show, ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale on December 7, 2025.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna became the first finalist of the season to win 'ticket to finale'. Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, as per News18 report. He is among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
The Anupamaa star is the top contender this season to lift the winner's trophy as he enjoys an ocean of fan following.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Farrhana Bhatt
Farrhana Bhatt is a film actress and peace activist from Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently in Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most-talked about contestants. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite to Sunny Kaushal and has worked with banner like SKF, Balaji telefilms, Yashraj films, Friday Filmworks, Dharma productions etc. According to various reports, Bhatt’s net worth is around 1.5 to 3 crore.
She has made headlines this season for her fights, nasty comments and ugly spats.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Amaal Mallik
Famous singer-music composer is legendary musician Sardar Malik's grandson and Dabboo Mallik's son. According to report by Taazatime.com, the famous singer-music composer enjoys a net worth is Rs 37.5 crore. He has remained the most-talked about contestant this season for his friendships, fights and emotional outbursts.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Tanya Mittal
Spiritual influencer and TEDx speaker has a net worth of around Rs 2 crore, as per News18. Tanya Mittal is a Miss Asia Tourism 2018, who launched her own brand, Handmade Love by Tanya. She has been making headlines for her bizarre net worth talks, baklava in Dubai claims and several exaggerated statements which have left the viewers amused.
She too has clinched her spot in Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 contenders.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 - Pranit More
Famous Indian stand-up comedian, radio jockey, and content creator Pranit More once aspired to become a pilot. According to TOI, his net worth is estimated to be between Rs 4 and Rs 8 crore.
His friendships, fair judgement in tasks and fights have always made him standout from the rest. Fans have hailed his comic timings and clean game plan.
