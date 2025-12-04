4 / 8

Gaurav Khanna became the first finalist of the season to win 'ticket to finale'. Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, as per News18 report. He is among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.

The Anupamaa star is the top contender this season to lift the winner's trophy as he enjoys an ocean of fan following.