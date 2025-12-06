Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2992874https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-grand-finale-most-memorable-moments-from-family-week-to-farhana-bhatt-s-emotional-ayaan-hug-in-pics-2992874
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Most Memorable Moments, From Family Week To Farrhana Bhatt’s Emotional Ayaan Hug - In Pics
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Most Memorable Moments, From Family Week To Farrhana Bhatt’s Emotional Ayaan Hug - In Pics

As Salman Khan's show approaches its much-anticipated grand finale, the excitement, emotions, and drama inside the house have reached an all-time high. From intense tasks and heated arguments to heartfelt reunions and fun-filled moments, the contestants have kept viewers glued to their screens throughout the season. The final week, in particular, has been a perfect mix of laughter, tears, music, and emotional bonding, offering fans a glimpse of the human side of the players beyond the game.

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

1/7
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

As Bigg Boss 19 races toward its grand finale, the house is buzzing with emotions, drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments that have kept viewers hooked all season.

Follow Us

Family Week

2/7
Family Week

The finale week brought in one of the most emotional segments, as contestants were reunited with their family members. Seeing their loved ones sparked tears, laughter, and heartfelt conversations, showing a more human side of the players beyond the game. 

(All Images: X/Instagram/Facebook)

Follow Us

Awez Darbar’s Funny Moment

3/7
Awez Darbar’s Funny Moment

Awez Darbar became the source of laughter in the house when he made a light-hearted joke that had everyone in splits. In one episode, Awez told fellow contestant Neelam Giri to “chai bana aur sabko pila (go make tea and serve everyone)”; that offhand remark ignited a wave of laughter in the house as well as outside it. 

Follow Us

Full-Contestant First Selfie

4/7
Full-Contestant First Selfie

One of the notable moments of the finale was when all the contestants came together for the first time to click a full-group selfie. 

Follow Us

Farrhana Bhatt–Ayaan Hug

5/7
Farrhana Bhatt–Ayaan Hug

Farrhana Bhatt and Ayaan shared a warm and affectionate hug during the finale week, which became one of the most touching moments for viewers.

Follow Us

Pranit More Helping Malti Chahar

6/7
Pranit More Helping Malti Chahar

Pranit More helped Malti Chahar when she was feeling unwell due to a fever.

Follow Us

Amaal Mallik with His Brother Singing

7/7
Amaal Mallik with His Brother Singing

Amaal Mallik’s reunion with his brother brought one of the most musical and emotional moments to the finale. There was a bonfire night where housemates sat together, music was played/sung, a much-needed break from high-voltage arguments. 

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19 Grand FinaleBigg Boss 19Salman KhanBigg Boss 19 momentsBigg Boss 19 FinaleEntertainmentAwez Darbarneelam giriAmaal MallikFarhaana BhattAyaanpranit moreGaurav KhannaTanya MittalBigg Boss
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ancient Temples in India
India's Most Unique Temples - From Shocking High Altitudes To Submerged In Sea - Check Locations, Names, And More
camera icon7
title
PPF withdrawal
PPF Withdrawal Rules Explained For 2025: Who Can Withdraw, How Much, And Tax Benefits
camera icon6
title
Greece
World’s Best Retirement Destination: Country With Rich Heritage And Easy Travel Options - Not Paris Or France, But…
camera icon12
title
Joe Root net worth
Meet Joe Root: How England's Test Maestro Built A Rs 70 Crore Empire From ECB Goldmine & IPL Riches; Check Bungalow, Brand Deals; Projected Worth 1,000,000,000
camera icon8
title
SRH
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi And...