Bigg Boss 19 House Tour: Salman Khan's Show Unveils Nature-Inspired Interiors, Assembly Room Twist, Stunning Living Spaces And More
Bigg Boss 19 House Tour: The makers of Salman Khan's hit reality show unveil this season's lavish house with nature vibes and stunning new theme ahead of its grand premiere on August 24.
Living Area
Bigg Boss 19’s living area features a stunning bighorn sheep installation as its centerpiece, adding to the nature-inspired theme of the house. the space is designed with a vibrant, colorful seating arrangement that perfectly complements the kitchen area, creating a seamless flow of energy. the cozy yet lively setup makes it soothing for viewers while offering contestants a vibrant space to relax, interact, and engage in heated discussions.
Bigg Boss 19 Kitchen Area
Bigg Boss 19 kitchen area stands out this season with a vibrant and colorful design, highlighted by giant parrot installations overhead that add a quirky and lively vibe.
Gym Area
Bigg Boss 19 gym area offers a cozy yet energetic vibe, set against a lush green garden backdrop. equipped with modern workout machines and open space, it’s designed to keep fitness enthusiasts motivated while blending relaxation with nature’s touch.
Dining Area
The dining area of bigg boss 19 stands out with a giant bear face and an oversized chicken sculpture, adding quirky yet striking nature-inspired elements. with its vibrant setup and earthy tones, the space not only amplifies the season’s theme of nature vibes but also creates a lively atmosphere for contestants to bond over meals.
New Assembly Room
Bigg Boss 19 unveils a brand-new assembly room where house matters will be raised, debated, and resolved, perfectly aligning with this season's theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', giving contestants a parliament-like setup to voice their opinions.
Bedroom Area
The bigg boss 19 bedroom boasts a warm brown theme, highlighted by a vibrant multicolour pillar with circular seating around it, set against a wooden floor adorned with bold circular patterns.
Garden Area
This seasons Bigg Boss House Garden area features majestic Lion face, Nature-inspired theme, Oval pool and Lush greenery.
