1 / 7

Bigg Boss 19’s living area features a stunning bighorn sheep installation as its centerpiece, adding to the nature-inspired theme of the house. the space is designed with a vibrant, colorful seating arrangement that perfectly complements the kitchen area, creating a seamless flow of energy. the cozy yet lively setup makes it soothing for viewers while offering contestants a vibrant space to relax, interact, and engage in heated discussions.