Bigg Boss 19 Latest Evicted Contestant Nehal Chudasama's Fee, Before And After Pics: Miss Diva Universe's Net Worth, Personal Life & Educational Qualifications
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Evicted List: Today, let's get to know Nehal Chudasama a bit more. She has been ousted from the main house and sent to the secret room, as per reports.
Bigg Boss 19 Latest Contestant Evicted - Nehal Chudasama
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Evicted: Keeping up the twists alive this week as well, strong rumours suggest that contestant Nehal Chudasama has been evicted but not really. Several pages dedicated to track Bigg Boss 19 updates claim that out of Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More, who were nominated this week, Nehal has been ousted but moved to the secret room. Today, let's get to know Nehal Chudasama a bit more:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@NehalChudasama/File Photos)
Who Is Nehal Chudasama?
Nehal Chudasamas is a model, actress and fitness consultant. She won the Miss Diva Universe 2018 pageant and represented India at Miss Universe 2018. For the Mumbai girl, winning the Miss Diva Universe 2018 title became the path-breaking highlight in her professional career and from there she took off to the world of beauty and fitness.
Nehal Chudasama's Educational Qualifications
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama did her schooling from St Rocks School and studied Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai. Reportedly, she did modelling assignments while she was studying. She also pursued her passion for fitness and became a certified fitness consultant.
Neha Chudasama's Bigg Boss 19 Fee
15 contestants originally were introduced in the show and Nehal was among them. According to several reports, Nehal Chudasama's Bigg Boss 19 fee is Rs 2-3 lakh per week.
Nehal Chudasama's Body Transformation
In a social media post on Instagram, Nehal opened up on having body image issues and how her mother's demise at a young age left her scarred. She wrote: Since the #10yearchallenge Is everywhere!! Meet Nehal Chudasama from around 8 years back! I don't have my picture from 10 years back as such because My life was terrible, for those 2 years , we didn't go out , no pictures, no enjoyment, mourning over our loss(mom's demise) Aliens to the world as i have said earlier!
But yeah here's me when i got up Stronger and walked towards exploring what i could be!! A Journey from 2010 to 2018 Make your eyes believe because - IF I COULD DO IT, ANYBODY CAN DO IT!
Waiting to see all your Love in comments. ( I lovee reading each and every comment!)"
Nehal Chudasama's mother died when she was only 13, reportedly.
Nehal Chudasama's Net Worth
Not much is known about her net worth but a report in leaderbiography claims that she has an estimated net worth of about Rs 3.5-Rs 4 crore.
Nehal Chudasama's Work Profile
She has featured in the web-series including The Holiday (2019), Tu Zakhm Hai (2022) and Badi Heroine Banti Hai (2024) other than walking the ramp for several ace designers in the country. Nehal has also hosted shows and events, including campaigns such as the International Childhood Cancer Awareness Program.
