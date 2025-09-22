5 / 7

In a social media post on Instagram, Nehal opened up on having body image issues and how her mother's demise at a young age left her scarred. She wrote: Since the #10yearchallenge Is everywhere!! Meet Nehal Chudasama from around 8 years back! I don't have my picture from 10 years back as such because My life was terrible, for those 2 years , we didn't go out , no pictures, no enjoyment, mourning over our loss(mom's demise) Aliens to the world as i have said earlier!

But yeah here's me when i got up Stronger and walked towards exploring what i could be!! A Journey from 2010 to 2018 Make your eyes believe because - IF I COULD DO IT, ANYBODY CAN DO IT!

Waiting to see all your Love in comments. ( I lovee reading each and every comment!)"

Nehal Chudasama's mother died when she was only 13, reportedly.