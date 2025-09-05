Bigg Boss 19: Meet Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend Who Called Her ‘Fake,’ Is Sarpanch of THIS Village, And Supports Mridul Tiwari
Tanya Mittal Grabs Attention
Tanya Mittal, a spiritual influencer and entrepreneur, often makes headlines for her controversial statements and luxurious lifestyle. This time, she has grabbed attention for her personal life.
How Many Boyfriends Has Tanya Had?
Recently, on the show, Tanya revealed that she had two boyfriends in the past but confessed she had been cheated in love.
"My ex had cheated me and taken advantage of me," Tanya said on the show, without naming anyone.
Meet Tanya Mittal’s Ex
Balraj Singh is a YouTuber and social media influencer. According to a report by India Today, he allegedly dated Tanya Mittal.
Balraj’s Social Media Following
Balraj has a significant social media presence, boasting 82,000 subscribers on YouTube and 2.6 million followers on Instagram, where he also shares spiritual content.
Balraj Singh — Sarpanch of THIS Village
As reported by Filmibeat, Balraj is currently the Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sehalpura in Uttar Pradesh.
Balraj Singh Calls Tanya Mittal “Fake”
Balraj Singh went viral after posting a video on YouTube, where he accused Tanya of pretending on national television.
"Our friendship didn’t last because you are fake. Your biggest problem is satisfaction. If you feel like saying something to someone, you make that person your friend, say what you want to say to satisfy yourself, and then later abandon them and misbehave with them," Balraj said in the video.
Balraj Singh Takes a Dig at Tanya
He also mocked Tanya’s claim about drinking water only in silver utensils. Balraj remarked: "Aisa nahi hai. Unhone plastic ki bottle mein bhi paani piya hai aur glass mein bhi. Hasi mazak mein bola main samajh sakta hoon. Lekin aapki asliyat saamne aane wali hai."
(Translation: "That’s not true. She has drunk water from plastic bottles and glasses too. I can understand if it was said jokingly, but your reality will soon be exposed.")
Balraj Singh Supports Mridul Tiwari
Balraj also showed his support for Mridul Tiwari over Shahbaz Badesha. His Instagram featured a promo video of Bigg Boss 19 regarding the fan vote fight between the two contestants. Supporting Mridul, Balraj captioned the post calling him his “brother.”
