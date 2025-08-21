Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 New Confirmed Full Contestants List, Photos: Celeb MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, To Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar On Salman Khan's Show
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 New Confirmed Full Contestants List, Photos: Celeb MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, To Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar On Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 19 New Confirmed Full Contestants List, Photos: Take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show. From Celeb MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna To Awez Darbar.

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Bigg Boss 19 New Contestants List

1/11
Bigg Boss 19 New Contestants List

Bigg Boss 19 New Contestants List: The big daddy of all reality shows Bigg Boss 19 is starting from August 24, 2025 and fans can't keep calm. Everyday new names are floating online as probable contestants this season. Salman Khan will return as host and the show and other celeb hosts including Farah Khan & Anil Kapoor might also join the show reportedly. While no official word is out yet, meanwhile take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show: 

Dheeraj Dhoopar In Bigg Boss19

2/11
Dheeraj Dhoopar In Bigg Boss19

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a famous TV actor who became a household name in daily soaps including Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya is another probable contestant this time.

Vahbbiz Dorabjee Approached for Bigg Boss 19

3/11
Vahbbiz Dorabjee Approached for Bigg Boss 19

Vivian Dsena's ex-wife and TV actress Vahbbiz Dorabjee has also been approached for the show, as per TOI.

Shehbaz Badesha or Mridul Tiwari

4/11
Shehbaz Badesha or Mridul Tiwari

One among YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, will also be seen as a participant. The makers dropped their names as fan favourites. Whoever gets maximum votes out of these two will be the confirmed contestant.

Shafaq Naaz in Bigg Boss 19

5/11
Shafaq Naaz in Bigg Boss 19

She is the sister of actors Falaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan. This TV actress is best known for playing best known for Kunti in Mahabharat (2013) and Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar (2014). 

Payal Gaming in Bigg Boss 19

6/11
Payal Gaming in Bigg Boss 19

Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming will be part of the show.

Hunar Hali in Bigg Boss 19

7/11
Hunar Hali in Bigg Boss 19

TV actress is expected to be a contestant on the show this season. She is known for her roles in Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Boond Ishq and Thapki Pyaar Ki. 

Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

8/11
Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Anupamaa fame star Gaurav is a popular television actor and recently won Celebrity MasterChef. He might be seen on the show.

Baseer Ali

9/11
Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali or Baseer Bob is reality show veteran. He has previously won Splitsvilla 10 and participated in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2.

Awez Darbar & Nagma Nirajkar in Bigg Boss 19

10/11
Awez Darbar & Nagma Nirajkar in Bigg Boss 19

This famous social media influencer and choreographer couple is reportedly going to be seen on the show.

Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19

11/11
Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19

Actress will also make her reality show debut with 'Bigg Boss 19', reportedly. 

