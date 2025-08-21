1 / 11

Bigg Boss 19 New Contestants List: The big daddy of all reality shows Bigg Boss 19 is starting from August 24, 2025 and fans can't keep calm. Everyday new names are floating online as probable contestants this season. Salman Khan will return as host and the show and other celeb hosts including Farah Khan & Anil Kapoor might also join the show reportedly. While no official word is out yet, meanwhile take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show: