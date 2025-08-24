Advertisement
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Jaw-Dropping Fees Over The Years Will Shock You– From Rs 15 Crore To Rs 150 Crore
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Jaw-Dropping Fees Over The Years Will Shock You– From Rs 15 Crore To Rs 150 Crore

 The countdown for Salman Khan’s reality show has begun, with the grand premiere just hours away. As the superstar gears up for his return, here’s a look at how his paycheck for Bigg Boss has grown over the years.
Updated:Aug 24, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13

Often regarded as one of the most iconic seasons, Bigg Boss 13 achieved record-breaking viewership. That year, Salman reportedly charged around Rs 15 crore per episode, according to Mid-Day.

 

Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14

As per a GQ report, Salman’s fee rose to Rs 20 crore per weekend for Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15

According to Moneycontrol, Bhaijaan charged a staggering Rs 350 crore for the entire season, which worked out to roughly Rs 25 crore per weekend

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16

Speculation suggested Salman was paid an astronomical Rs 1,000 crore for the season. However, the actor dismissed these rumours, joking,

“If I ever earn Rs 1,000 crores, I’d retire right away, though I do hope to reach that point someday. Even then, my expenses are huge, especially on lawyers, who are as costly as Salman Khan himself. In reality, my earnings aren’t even a quarter of that figure. And don’t forget, such reports are also closely tracked by the Income Tax and ED departments.”

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17

Featuring popular contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Munawar Faruqui, Salman reportedly took home rS 12 crore per weekend, or Rs 6 crore per episode, as per TOI.

 

Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18

For the 18th season, TOI reported that Salman charged around Rs 60 crore per month, cementing his position as one of television’s highest-paid hosts.

 

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19

For the latest season, sources suggest Salman is expected to earn between Rs 120–150 crore. However, a Moneycontrol report claims the superstar will pocket an even bigger sum, a whopping Rs 300 crore.

(Image Source: X/ IMDB)

