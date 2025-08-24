Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Jaw-Dropping Fees Over The Years Will Shock You– From Rs 15 Crore To Rs 150 Crore
Bigg Boss 13
Often regarded as one of the most iconic seasons, Bigg Boss 13 achieved record-breaking viewership. That year, Salman reportedly charged around Rs 15 crore per episode, according to Mid-Day.
Bigg Boss 14
As per a GQ report, Salman’s fee rose to Rs 20 crore per weekend for Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 15
According to Moneycontrol, Bhaijaan charged a staggering Rs 350 crore for the entire season, which worked out to roughly Rs 25 crore per weekend
Bigg Boss 16
Speculation suggested Salman was paid an astronomical Rs 1,000 crore for the season. However, the actor dismissed these rumours, joking,
“If I ever earn Rs 1,000 crores, I’d retire right away, though I do hope to reach that point someday. Even then, my expenses are huge, especially on lawyers, who are as costly as Salman Khan himself. In reality, my earnings aren’t even a quarter of that figure. And don’t forget, such reports are also closely tracked by the Income Tax and ED departments.”
Bigg Boss 17
Featuring popular contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Munawar Faruqui, Salman reportedly took home rS 12 crore per weekend, or Rs 6 crore per episode, as per TOI.
Bigg Boss 18
For the 18th season, TOI reported that Salman charged around Rs 60 crore per month, cementing his position as one of television’s highest-paid hosts.
Bigg Boss 19
For the latest season, sources suggest Salman is expected to earn between Rs 120–150 crore. However, a Moneycontrol report claims the superstar will pocket an even bigger sum, a whopping Rs 300 crore.
