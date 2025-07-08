Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Set For Explosive Return In August: Major Host Shake-Up, OTT Premiere & Tentative Launch Date Revealed Of Salman Khan's Show

Salman Khan’s hit reality show Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for a dramatic comeback by the end of August with major changes. 
Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 to Launch Soon: Hosts, Line-Up, Streaming Details

Bigg Boss 19 to Launch Soon: Hosts, Line-Up, Streaming Details

Salman Khan’s hit reality show Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for a dramatic comeback by the end of August with major changes in format, hosts, and viewing platforms. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated new season.

 

Salman Khan Steps Back?

Salman Khan Steps Back?

According to The Indian Express, Salman Khan will reportedly host only the initial three months of Bigg Boss 19 due to contractual limitations. This marks a significant shift for the franchise, which has long been synonymous with Khan’s presence.

 

New Hosts in the Pipeline

New Hosts in the Pipeline

In a surprising twist, industry names like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are being considered to take over hosting duties once Salman exits. Discussions are reportedly in the final stages, and fans can expect a dynamic rotation of hosts this season.

OTT-First Strategy

OTT-First Strategy

This season is being designed as a “digital-first” property. Episodes will stream first on Disney+ Hotstar (JioCinema) before airing on Colors TV with a 90-minute lead for digital audiences. The move aligns with changing viewer habits and aims to boost online engagement.

 

Longest Season Yet

Longest Season Yet

Another big update: Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be the longest-running season ever, stretching over five months.

Launch Date

Launch Date

The show is slated to go live on the last weekend of August, around August 29 or 30, as per early reports.

 

Contestant Count & Format

Contestant Count & Format

More than 20 celebrities and influencers have reportedly been approached. Around 15 contestants will enter the house initially, followed by 3 to 5 wildcard entries during the season.

 

Tentative Contestant List

Tentative Contestant List

While the official line-up is under wraps, tentative names in circulation include: Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ram Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Apoorva,,Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Mamta Kulkarni, Paras Kalnawat, Mickey Makover. 

 

(All Image Credit: X/ IMDB)

