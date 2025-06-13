Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date: 10 Big Names On Salman Khan's Show - Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra To Ram Kapoor
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date: From Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra To Ram Kapoor, check who all are expected this season
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date
Bigg Boss 19 Season Premiere Date, Contestants Names: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is palpable, with many names already floating online as probable contestants this season. This year, the season will go ahead, this time under the production of Endemol Shine India. Salman Khan will return as host, with the promo shoot expected by late June and the show tentatively airing in July 2025. Official confirmation is still awaited. Till then, take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show:
Ram Kapoor
The famous TV star might be one of the probable contestants this season. However, no official word is out yet. He hogged attention lately or his massive weight loss transformation.
Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra's name has also surfaced online as one of the probable contestants this season. He is also currently a part of 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar.
Munmun Dutta
A report by ETimes claims that Munmun Dutta, famously known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has once again been approached.
Micky Makeover
Micky Makeover is a content creator and makeup artist from Haryana. He too might be seen on Bigg Boss 19.
Mamta Kulkarni On Bigg Boss 19
Former Bolywood actress Mamta Kulkarni might be seen as a participant this season on Bigg Boss 19. She has earlier worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Karan Arjun'. According to Deccan Chronicle, the actress is being considered for the show.
Krishna Shroff
Tiger Shroff's sister who is also a fitness enthusiast was seen on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. She might be seen now on Salman Khan's show.
Gaurav Taneja
Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is a YouTuber who has previously worked as a pilot. His vlogs are quite popular online. According to Deccan Chronicle, the creator is set to participate in the show.
Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh
Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, a popular content creator's name is also in the tentative list of contestants this season. He was previously seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and was the first runner-up.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj Dhoopar, a famous TV actor who became a household name in daily soaps including Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya is another probable contestant this time.
Apoorva Mukhija In Bigg Boss 19
Siasat.com report suggests that the influencer, who made headlines during her India’s Got Talent controversy, has been approached for the upcoming season. She is also currently a part of 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar.
Trending Photos