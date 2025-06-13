Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915066https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-tentative-contestants-list-premiere-date-10-big-names-on-salman-khans-show-mamta-kulkarni-apoorva-mukhija-raj-kundra-to-ram-kapoor-2915066
NewsPhotosBigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date: 10 Big Names On Salman Khan's Show - Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra To Ram Kapoor
photoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date: 10 Big Names On Salman Khan's Show - Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra To Ram Kapoor

Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date: From Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra To Ram Kapoor, check who all are expected this season

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date

1/11
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 19 Season Premiere Date, Contestants Names: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is palpable, with many names already floating online as probable contestants this season. This year, the season will go ahead, this time under the production of Endemol Shine India. Salman Khan will return as host, with the promo shoot expected by late June and the show tentatively airing in July 2025. Official confirmation is still awaited. Till then, take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show:

Follow Us

Ram Kapoor

2/11
Ram Kapoor

The famous TV star might be one of the probable contestants this season. However, no official word is out yet. He hogged attention lately or his massive weight loss transformation.

Follow Us

Raj Kundra

3/11
Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra's name has also surfaced online as one of the probable contestants this season. He is also currently a part of 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar.

Follow Us

Munmun Dutta

4/11
Munmun Dutta

A report by ETimes claims that Munmun Dutta, famously known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has once again been approached.

Follow Us

Micky Makeover

5/11
Micky Makeover

Micky Makeover is a content creator and makeup artist from Haryana. He too might be seen on Bigg Boss 19.

Follow Us

Mamta Kulkarni On Bigg Boss 19

6/11
Mamta Kulkarni On Bigg Boss 19

Former Bolywood actress Mamta Kulkarni might be seen as a participant this season on Bigg Boss 19. She has earlier worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Karan Arjun'. According to Deccan Chronicle, the actress is being considered for the show. 

Follow Us

Krishna Shroff

7/11
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister who is also a fitness enthusiast was seen on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. She might be seen now on Salman Khan's show. 

Follow Us

Gaurav Taneja

8/11
Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is a YouTuber who has previously worked as a pilot. His vlogs are quite popular online. According to Deccan Chronicle, the creator is set to participate in the show.

Follow Us

Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh

9/11
Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh

Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, a popular content creator's name is also in the tentative list of contestants this season. He was previously seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and was the first runner-up.

Follow Us

Dheeraj Dhoopar

10/11
Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a famous TV actor who became a household name in daily soaps including Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya is another probable contestant this time.

Follow Us

Apoorva Mukhija In Bigg Boss 19

11/11
Apoorva Mukhija In Bigg Boss 19

Siasat.com report suggests that the influencer, who made headlines during her India’s Got Talent controversy, has been approached for the upcoming season. She is also currently a part of 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar.

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants ListBigg Boss 19 Premiere DateBigg Boss 19 Expected Contestants Listsalman khan showBigg Boss 19 DateBigg Boss 19 ContestantsEntertainmentBigg Boss 19Raj KundraMamta KulkarniRam KapoorRam Kapoor bigg boss 19
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MLC 2025 captains
MLC 2025: Full List Of Team Captains For All Six Franchises - Glenn Maxwell To Lead Washington Freedom, Nicholas Pooran To Lead…
camera icon13
title
father day 2025
Father's Day 2025: Best Gifts For Father's Based On Their Zodiac
camera icon10
title
Air India
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Horrific Photos From Air India AI171 Crash Site Surface, Shows Massive Destruction
camera icon6
title
Pardes
This 28-Year-Old SRK Movie Has 17 Songs, 4 Superhits — It’s Not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, Or Rockstar! The Film Is....
camera icon8
title
Most wickets in ICC finals
8 Bowlers With Most Wickets In ICC Finals: Mitchell Starc Overtakes Mohammed Shami - CheckList
NEWS ON ONE CLICK