Bigg Boss 19 Tentative List, Shocking Names Who Rejected The Offer: As every year ritual, this time too ahead of the new season, several names are doing the rounds on social media as tentative contestants. From Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija To Ram Kapoor - some biggies are expected to join this season.
Bigg Boss 19 Season Tentative Contestants List, Celebs Who Rejected: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is palpable, with many names already floating online as probable contestants this season. This year, the season will go ahead, this time under the production of Endemol Shine India. Salman Khan will return as host, with the promo shoot expected by late June and the show tentatively airing in July 2025. Official confirmation is still awaited. Till then, take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show:
Purav Jha Rejects Bigg Boss 19 Offer
Famous digital content creator and social media influencer Purav Jha, who is seen on 'The Traitors' hosted by Karan Johar has reportedly turned down the Bigg Boss 19 offer, saying he’s not ready to take it up this year, reports Siasat.com.
Anshula Kapoor Not In Bigg Boss 19
After her successful maiden appearance on The Traitors, Anshula Kapoor was speculated to be joining Salman Khan's reality show. However, Arjun Kapoor's darling sister has turned down the offer, according to a report in Siasat.com, adding she isn’t mentally prepared for it at this point.
Jannat Zubair Rejects Bigg Boss 19
Jannat Zubair, who was recently seen in The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar has reported turned down Bigg Boss 19 offer.
Raj Kundra In Bigg Boss 19
Raj Kundra's name has also surfaced online as one of the probable contestants this season. He was last seen in 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar. However, looks like Raj has clarified that he is not doing the show, as of now, reports Siasat.com.
Ram Kapoor On Salman Khan's Show
The famous TV star might be one of the probable contestants this season. However, no official word is out yet. He hogged attention lately or his massive weight loss transformation.
Munmun Dutta
A report by ETimes claims that Munmun Dutta, famously known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has once again been approached.
Micky Makeover
Micky Makeover is a content creator and makeup artist from Haryana. He too might be seen on Bigg Boss 19.
Mamta Kulkarni In Bigg Boss 19
Former Bolywood actress Mamta Kulkarni might be seen as a participant this season on Bigg Boss 19. She has earlier worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Karan Arjun'. According to Deccan Chronicle, the actress is being considered for the show.
Krishna Shroff In Bigg Boss 19
Tiger Shroff's sister who is also a fitness enthusiast was seen on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. She might be seen now on Salman Khan's show.
Gaurav Taneja In Bigg Boss 19
Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is a YouTuber who has previously worked as a pilot. His vlogs are quite popular online. According to Deccan Chronicle, the creator is set to participate in the show.
Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh
Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, a popular content creator's name is also in the tentative list of contestants this season. He was previously seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and was the first runner-up.
Dheeraj Dhoopar In Bigg Boss19
Dheeraj Dhoopar, a famous TV actor who became a household name in daily soaps including Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya is another probable contestant this time.
Apoorva Mukhija In Bigg Boss 19
Siasat.com report suggests that the influencer, who made headlines during her India’s Got Talent controversy, has been approached for the upcoming season. She is also currently a part of 'The Traitors' show on Prime, which is hosted by Karan Johar.
