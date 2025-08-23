photoDetails

english

2950286

Bigg Boss 19 Updates: Salman Khan's highly anticipated reality show is about to start, and the countdown has finally begun! Ahead of its grand premiere on 24 August 2025, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have released a new promo hinting at the first confirmed contestants of the show. As the new season kicks off, let's take a look at the trending Bigg Boss 19 updates.

From 'Salman Khan's FIRST look' for the BB 19 premiere To 'FIRST Confirmed Contestant' of Season 19