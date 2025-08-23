Bigg Boss 19 Trending: Salman Khan's FIRST Look, FIRST Confirmed Contestant, Streaming Timings In India And More
Bigg Boss 19 Updates: Salman Khan's highly anticipated reality show is about to start, and the countdown has finally begun! Ahead of its grand premiere on 24 August 2025, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have released a new promo hinting at the first confirmed contestants of the show. As the new season kicks off, let's take a look at the trending Bigg Boss 19 updates.
From 'Salman Khan's FIRST look' for the BB 19 premiere To 'FIRST Confirmed Contestant' of Season 19
Salman Khan's FIRST Look From BB19 Sets
Superstar Salman Khan returns in full swag to host the new season of Bigg Boss. The Sikandar star has been hosting the show since Season 4 in 2010, marking over 15 years of association. Salman looked dapper in an all-black blazer and pants on the sets of the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, and, as always, his signature bracelet once again stole the spotlight.
Bigg Boss 19 NEW Logo And Bigg Boss 19 Theme
Bigg Boss 19 House: Nature-Themed Interior To New Assembly Room
Bigg Boss 19 Streaming Details
Salman Khan's reality show will premiere on August 24, 2025, at 9:00 pm IST on JioHotstar and will also air at 10:30 pm IST on Colors TV.
Bigg Boss 19 FIRST Confirmed Contestant
Excitement for Bigg Boss 19 has hit a new high as the makers released a sneak peek of the first confirmed contestant. The short clip sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans flooding the comment section with guesses. Many are convinced that the contestant is popular social media star and choreographer Awez Darbar, known for his viral dance videos and massive following, who has long been rumored to join the show.
