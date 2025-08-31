Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Calls House A 'Mehkhana', Mridul-Natalia Budding Romance Steals Spotlight

7 / 10

Pranit came under fire for hiding behind Tanya and making jokes at housemates’ expense from a distance. Salman told him, “Your humour isn’t being displayed here—show it on people’s faces, not behind their backs.” He even addressed jokes Pranit cracked about him, saying, “If using my name earns your rozi roti, I’m happy. But don’t go beneath the belt.” The message was clear: Pranit needs to step up his game.