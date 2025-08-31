Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Calls House A 'Mehkhana', Mridul-Natalia Budding Romance Steals Spotlight

Ahead of tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, let’s revisit the major moments from Bigg Boss 19’s first ‘Shanivaar’ episode. From Salman Khan schooling contestants to the surprise visit by Baaghi 4 cast and more, the episode had plenty of drama and excitement.

Updated:Aug 31, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Bigg Boss 19 - Weekend Ka Vaar

1/10
Bigg Boss 19 - Weekend Ka Vaar

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 was packed with drama as Salman Khan took charge, calling out contestants for their behavior. With sharp reprimands, heartfelt confessions, comic moments, and celebrity glamour, the episode had it all. Don’t miss tomorrow’s Weekend Ka Vaar to see who faces elimination — streaming at 9 PM on JioCinema and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.

 

Nehal In The Spotlight

2/10
Nehal In The Spotlight

Salman pulled up Nehal for crying over food despite other options, reminding her how it looked to the audience. He also revisited the thepla incident with Kunicka, stressing the importance of perception and questioning Nehal on why she labeled Kunicka as 'rude.'

Mridul & Natalia’s Budding Romance?

3/10
Mridul & Natalia’s Budding Romance?

Lightening the mood, Mridul and Natalia performed their salsa practice before Salman, bringing fun and flair to the intense episode. Natalia even called Mridul “Jaan Hai Meri,” sparking fresh romance buzz in the house.

Thanda, Chamcha & Dustbin Task Sparks Drama

4/10
Thanda, Chamcha & Dustbin Task Sparks Drama

In a fiery task, contestants were asked to label housemates as ‘Thanda,’ ‘Chamcha,’ or ‘Dustbin.’ Kunicka called Ashnoor Thanda, Gaurav dubbed Tanya an “aag lagane wali,” Farhana labeled Baseer Kunicka’s chamcha, and Amaal controversially tagged Kunicka as Dustbin. The task stirred new rifts and rivalries in the house.

Kunicka’s ‘Sadma’ Moment With Gaurav

5/10
Kunicka’s ‘Sadma’ Moment With Gaurav

Salman praised Kunicka’s leadership, telling her, “You’re the captain now, but you looked like a captain from the beginning.” But emotions ran high as she revealed her “sadma” moment—feeling betrayed by Gaurav during the captaincy task. While Gaurav defended himself, Salman wasn’t convinced, calling out his misjudgment.

 

Baaghi 4 Stars Light Up The Stage

6/10
Baaghi 4 Stars Light Up The Stage

The evening ended on a glamorous note as Baaghi 4 cast members Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joined Salman, bringing star power and fun interactions to the stage.

 

Salman Confronts Pranit Over Comedy & Punchlines

7/10
Salman Confronts Pranit Over Comedy & Punchlines

Pranit came under fire for hiding behind Tanya and making jokes at housemates’ expense from a distance. Salman told him, “Your humour isn’t being displayed here—show it on people’s faces, not behind their backs.” He even addressed jokes Pranit cracked about him, saying, “If using my name earns your rozi roti, I’m happy. But don’t go beneath the belt.” The message was clear: Pranit needs to step up his game.

Salman Khan's Advice For Gaurav Khanna

8/10
Salman Khan's Advice For Gaurav Khanna

Salman advised Gaurav to observe and understand his fellow contestants' true selves before making judgments too quickly, urging him to be more perceptive in the game.

 

Amaal’s Open Confession & Salman’s Prank

9/10
Amaal’s Open Confession & Salman’s Prank

Amaal opened up about a 'secret girl' in his life, piquing housemates’ curiosity. Adding his signature twist, Salman pranked him by sending several girls to meet him, leaving everyone in splits.

Salman Schools Abhishek On Discipline

10/10
Salman Schools Abhishek On Discipline

Setting the tone for the evening, Salman compared the house to a mehkhana, saying contestants are only concerned with “main aur khaana.” He called out Abhishek for neglecting basic responsibilities like folding his bed, questioning, “If you can’t handle small duties, how will you survive in this house?”

 

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka VaarBigg Boss 19weekend ka vaarSalman KhanBigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights
