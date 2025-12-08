Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Lifts Trophy, Beats Farrhana Bhatt In Vote Count: Check His Prize Money, Per Day Salary, Educational Background & Unseen Moments From Show

 Let's take a look at winner's prize money, priceless moments and more.
Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Winner's Name, Prize Money & Car

Bigg Boss 19 Winner's Name, Prize Money & Car: Salman Khan-led the biggest reality show of India - Bigg Boss 19 has finally got its winner in the face of TV Ka Superstar - Gaurav Khanna. The top 5 finalists in the were Amaal Mallik, Gaurav, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. Fans voted for their favourite one and Gaurav went ahead of Farrhana in the final vote count tally. Let's take a look at Bigg Boss 19 winner's prize money, priceless moments and more: 

Gaurav Khanna - Bigg Boss 19 Winner

Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 19. His net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, as per News18 report. He is among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner's Prize Money

Salman Khan announced the name of the Bigg Boss 19 winner on December 7, 2025. Along with the coveted trophy, the winner reportedly took home prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Gaurav Khanna Won A Car On Bigg Boss 19

When on the show, in the Citroen Sponsor Task on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious, winning a brand new Citroen car.

Gaurav Khanna's Bond With Co-Contestants On Show

Gaurav was close to Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More on the show. Besides them, he also bonded well with Ashnoor, Abhishek, and Awez Darbar initially.

Gaurav Khanna's Educational Background

Gaurav Khanna holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. He earned his MBA from Dr. Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Kanpur. He also attended Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur for his schooling. 

Gaurav Khanna's Priceless Moments On Bigg Boss 19

TV Ka Superstar Gaurav Khanna had an emotional rollercoaster journey inside Bigg Boss 19 house. From his emotional reaction to astrologer Jai Madaan's prediction about fatherhood to wife Akanksha Chamola' entry inside the house in Family Week - his reactions won over fans. 

His outburst when Farrhana and Tanya mocked him to not being able to become the captain despite being the strong contender for it - Gaurav kept his cool and didn't go below the belt even in fights.

