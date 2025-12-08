Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Lifts Trophy, Beats Farrhana Bhatt In Vote Count: Check His Prize Money, Per Day Salary, Educational Background & Unseen Moments From Show

7 / 7

TV Ka Superstar Gaurav Khanna had an emotional rollercoaster journey inside Bigg Boss 19 house. From his emotional reaction to astrologer Jai Madaan's prediction about fatherhood to wife Akanksha Chamola' entry inside the house in Family Week - his reactions won over fans.

His outburst when Farrhana and Tanya mocked him to not being able to become the captain despite being the strong contender for it - Gaurav kept his cool and didn't go below the belt even in fights.