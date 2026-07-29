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  • /Bigg Boss 20 expected premiere date, rumoured contestants names: Salman Khan to return as host, major changes this season

Bigg Boss 20 expected premiere date, rumoured contestants names: Salman Khan to return as host, major changes this season

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:00 AM IST

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date, Rumoured Contestants & Big Twists This Season: Here's everything currently known — and rumoured — about Bigg Boss 20.

 

Bigg Boss 20 expected premiere date1/11

Bigg Boss 20 expected premiere date

Bigg Boss 20 expected premiere date: Twenty seasons in, and the Bigg Boss house still refuses to lose its grip on the viewers' attention. With Season 19 barely old, speculation is already running hot about what's next — and this time, the buzz feels bigger than usual, given the show's milestone anniversary. Salman Khan is widely tipped to reclaim the host's chair once more, though nothing's been officially confirmed just yet. Reports are split on the launch window, with some pointing to an early September premiere and others betting on a late-October return, so the exact date is still very much up in the air. What isn't in question is the guessing game around who might walk into the house this season — a mix of familiar TV faces and a few surprise names are already doing the rounds. Here's everything currently known — and rumoured — about Bigg Boss 20.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Major changes in Bigg Boss 202/11

Major changes in Bigg Boss 20

One of the biggest changes in Bigg Boss 20 is going to be the house designers. Celebrity production designer Omung Kumar, who designed the iconic Bigg Boss house for several seasons along with his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, will not be returning for season 20, as per Siasat report. Kanchan and Rupali, the designers behind The 50, have reportedly been finalised to create the new house.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere date3/11

Bigg Boss 20 premiere date

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back to host the latest season of Bigg Boss 20, and fans can't be happier. Bigg Boss 20 has been listed on JioHotstar's slate, indicating that the reality show may arrive on the streaming service sooner than expected. According to reports, Bigg Boss is expected to premiere early (somewhere around September 6) and is likely to run till January 2027.

Like last season, the show will follow a digital-first format, streaming on JioHotstar first, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV.

Mahhi Vij4/11

Mahhi Vij

A famous television personality, Mahhi Vij's name, is doing the rounds on social media as one of the probable contestants this season.

Jannat Zubair5/11

Jannat Zubair

Actress and digital content creator Jannat Zubair recently won Laughter Chef 3 along with Aly Goni, and speculation is rife about her participating in Bigg Boss 20.

Geeta Basra6/11

Geeta Basra

According to Moneycontrol report, actress Geeta Basra is also most likely to be seen on Salman Khan's show.

Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu)7/11

Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu)

Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) is a famous digital influencer who has also been a reality TV veteran. He was last seen in 'The 50' and previously on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Sunil Pal8/11

Sunil Pal

According to Moneycontrol, ace comedian Sunil Pal has reportedly been confirmed to participate in the upcoming season. 

Nia Sharma9/11

Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 1 IN 2021 as a special guest and 'Boss Lady'. However, looks like she might be seen as a contestant this time.

Pearl V Puri10/11

Pearl V Puri

According to Siasat.com report, television star Pearl V Puri's name is also doing the rounds on social media as one of the tentative names for the upcoming season.

Showik Chakraborty11/11

Showik Chakraborty

According to several media reports, Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik, has also been approached for the upcoming season.

TAGS:
Bigg Boss 20
Salman Khan
bigg boss 20 contestants
Bigg Boss 20 premiere date
Entertainment

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