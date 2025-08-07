Advertisement
NewsPhotosBigg Boss Malayalam 7: Meet Adhila & Noora, Muslim Same-Sex Couple From Saudi Arabia Who Fled Home Fought In Kerala HC- Know All About Their Love Story
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Meet Adhila & Noora, Muslim Same-Sex Couple From Saudi Arabia Who Fled Home Fought In Kerala HC- Know All About Their Love Story

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has spotlighted an extraordinary love story of Adhila and Noora, a same-sex couple who first made headlines long before appearing on the Mohanlal-hosted reality show.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Who Are Adhila and Noora?

Who Are Adhila and Noora?

Adhila and Noora, originally from Saudi Arabia, have not only raised eyebrows but also received applause for participating in the show together. Their appearance marks a bold and inspiring step toward LGBTQ+ visibility in mainstream media.

Their Love Story

Their Love Story

Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora met as classmates in 12th grade while studying in Saudi Arabia. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship over time.

Families Were Friends

Families Were Friends

Interestingly, their families were close friends and unaware of the girls’ romantic involvement. Hoping to continue their education, both were sent to the same college in Kozhikode, Kerala, where they planned to come out to their families after graduation.

Family Opposition

Family Opposition

However, when their relationship came to light, both families strongly opposed it, citing “religious and social” reasons and labeling their bond as “unnatural.”

Allegations and Assault

Allegations and Assault

After the opposition intensified, the couple sought shelter at a safe house in Kozhikode. Reports suggest that Adhila was allegedly assaulted by her family and forcibly taken back home under false promises of acceptance. Meanwhile, Noora’s family filed a police complaint accusing Adhila of kidnapping their daughter.

 

The Fight for Love

The Fight for Love

Determined to reunite with her partner, Adhila approached the Kerala High Court with a habeas corpus petition, alleging that Noora was being held against her will and subjected to conversion therapy. She also took to social media, drawing public attention to their plight.

Historic Judgement

Historic Judgement

In a landmark ruling, the Kerala High Court recognized their right to live together, affirming it as a matter of personal liberty and informed consent. The judgment was hailed as a progressive step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in India.

 

The Viral Wedding Shoot

The Viral Wedding Shoot

Following the verdict, Adhila and Noora openly declared their live-in relationship. A same-sex wedding-themed photoshoot featuring the couple quickly went viral on social media.

Backlash and Resilience

Backlash and Resilience

Despite facing widespread trolling and bullying, the couple continued to share snippets of their life from cooking videos to daily vlogs. Professionally, both are working as cybersecurity analysts.

(Image Source For All Pics: Instagram)

