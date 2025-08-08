Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Salaries: From Host Mohanlal To Giselle Thakral & Munshi Ranjith – Here’s What They Earn Per Day
Appani Sarath
The Angamaly Diaries villain-turned-fan-favorite is reportedly earning Rs 35,000 per day inside the Bigg Boss house.
Shanavas Shanu
Best known for his roles in Kumkumapoovu and Sita, the popular TV actor is also taking home Rs 35,000 per day.
Giselle Thakral
Actress, model, and entrepreneur Giselle, who earlier appeared in Bigg Boss Hindi, is reportedly earning Rs 30,000 per day.
Binny Sebastian
The Geetha Govindam actor and practicing doctor is said to be receiving Rs 25,000 daily.
Munshi Ranjith
Famous for his satirical show Munshi on Asianet News, Ranjith who has been in films and TV since 1993 earns Rs 15,000 per day.
Reena Fathima
At just 19, the social media influencer and youngest contestant of the season is reportedly being paid Rs 10,000 per day.
Mohanlal
While contestants are cashing in per day, host Mohanlal’s paycheck is on another level altogether. Industry sources suggest he will take home a staggering Rs 24 crore for the season up from Rs 12 crore in the first season and Rs 18 crore in later editions.
This Season’s Twist
Season 7 comes with a “Hell & Heaven” theme and the intriguing tagline “7nte Pani”. In a first for the Malayalam edition, the Bigg Boss house has been specially built in Chennai, making it a dedicated set for the show’s drama to unfold.
(All Image: Instagram/ Imdb)
