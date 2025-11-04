Bigg Boss Queens From Bihar: From Manisha Rani To Monalisa, Meet 6 Contestants Who Captured Hearts In Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss Contestants From Bihar: While Bihar buzzes with politics, let's take a look at stars who have also shone in the Bigg Boss house, bringing the state’s charm to national television.
Bigg Boss Contestants From Bihar
As Bihar heats up with election buzz and political debates, let’s take a lighter detour into the world of entertainment, where several stars from the state have made their mark inside the Bigg Boss house. From Manisha Rani to Monalisa, these contestants proudly carried Bihar’s charm into Salman Khan’s iconic reality show.
Manisha Rani
Hailing from Munger, Bihar, Manisha Rani is a prominent social media influencer known for her vibrant personality. Her bold attitude and relentless energy made her one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Entering the house with her distinctive accent and flirtatious charm, she quickly became a center of attention. From clashing with Pooja Bhatt to forming bonds with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, Manisha left a memorable mark throughout her time on the show.
(Image: @manisharani002/Instagram)
Monalisa
Better known by her screen name Monalisa, Biswas made a lasting impact on Bigg Boss 10. Her camaraderie with Manu Punjabi won them a huge fan following, though she was eventually evicted after 97 days. Following the show, Monalisa appeared in several popular television projects, including Nazar, Namak Ishq Ka, Nach Baliye 8, and more.
(Image: Facebook)
Akshara Singh
Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress from Patna, Bihar, rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. During her time on the show, she became widely recognised for her strong personality, earning her a place as a household name.
(Image: Instagram)
Urvashi Vani
Urvashi Vani, a contestant from Bihar, entered Bigg Boss 12 as the commoner “jodidaar” (partner) of singer Deepak Thakur. Following her rise to fame on the show, she embraced a glamorous makeover and is now building a career in singing, while keeping in touch with former housemates such as Karanvir Bohra.
(Image: @imurvashivani/Instagram)
Jyoti Kumari
Jyoti Kumari, a native of Massaudi, Bihar, appeared in Bigg Boss 11 as a commoner contestant. Although she was evicted during the same season, she later ventured into the entertainment industry. Under the guidance of producer Vikas Gupta, Jyoti honed her skills through acting classes and professional grooming, marking the beginning of her showbiz journey.
(Image: @desigirl_jyotirajput/Instagram)
Kashish Kapoor
Kashish Kapoor joined Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Hailing from Purnia, Bihar, she first gained recognition through her appearance on Splitsvilla X5. Known for her bold and outspoken personality and her pageant background, Kashish had already built a strong fan following before entering the Bigg Boss house.
(Image: @kashishkapoor302/Instagram)
