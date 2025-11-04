Bigg Boss Queens From Bihar: From Manisha Rani To Monalisa, Meet 6 Contestants Who Captured Hearts In Salman Khan’s Show

2 / 7

Hailing from Munger, Bihar, Manisha Rani is a prominent social media influencer known for her vibrant personality. Her bold attitude and relentless energy made her one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Entering the house with her distinctive accent and flirtatious charm, she quickly became a center of attention. From clashing with Pooja Bhatt to forming bonds with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, Manisha left a memorable mark throughout her time on the show.

(Image: @manisharani002/Instagram)