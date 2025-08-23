Bigg Boss Returns With Salman Khan: A Look Back At Show’s Most Controversial Moments
Bigg Boss Controversies: From shocking revelations to outrageous behaviour, here are 7 unforgettable controversies that shook the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss star Superstar Salman Khan returns in full swag to host the new season, marking over 15 years of association since Season 4 in 2010.
Bigg Boss Controversial Moments
Let’s take a look at some of the most controversial moments in Bigg Boss history:
Shehzada Dhami
Shehzada Dhami sparked controversy by making a racist comment about Chum Darang, suggesting she is not Indian.
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena created a stir during a task by dragging Chum Darang, causing her to fall.
Karan Veer and Chum Darang
Karan Veer and Chum Darang were seen entering the bathroom together on multiple occasions, raising questions among viewers.
Swami Om
Swami Om gained notoriety for throwing urine on fellow contestants and claiming divine powers, leading to his eviction.
Shalin Bhanot
Season 16 featured a reportedly fake romance between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta, highlighted by Dutta’s staged eviction and Bhanot’s decision to save prize money over her.
Arhaan Khan
Rashami Desai’s ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan was exposed by Salman Khan as being married with a child, shocking the contestants after his proposal to Rashami on the show.
Priyanka Jagga
Contestant Jagga enraged Salman Khan by mocking Manu Punjabi’s late mother, resulting in Salman issuing a demand to the channel to never cast her again.
