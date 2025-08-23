Advertisement
NewsPhotosBigg Boss Returns With Salman Khan: A Look Back At Show’s Most Controversial Moments
Bigg Boss Returns With Salman Khan: A Look Back At Show’s Most Controversial Moments

Bigg Boss Controversies: From shocking revelations to outrageous behaviour, here are 7 unforgettable controversies that shook the Bigg Boss house.

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss star Superstar Salman Khan returns in full swag to host the new season, marking over 15 years of association since Season 4 in 2010.

 

(All Images: Instagram/X)

Bigg Boss Controversial Moments

Bigg Boss Controversial Moments

Let’s take a look at some of the most controversial moments in Bigg Boss history:

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami sparked controversy by making a racist comment about Chum Darang, suggesting she is not Indian.

 

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena created a stir during a task by dragging Chum Darang, causing her to fall.

Karan Veer and Chum Darang

Karan Veer and Chum Darang

Karan Veer and Chum Darang were seen entering the bathroom together on multiple occasions, raising questions among viewers.

Swami Om

Swami Om

Swami Om gained notoriety for throwing urine on fellow contestants and claiming divine powers, leading to his eviction.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot

Season 16 featured a reportedly fake romance between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta, highlighted by Dutta’s staged eviction and Bhanot’s decision to save prize money over her.

Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan

Rashami Desai’s ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan was exposed by Salman Khan as being married with a child, shocking the contestants after his proposal to Rashami on the show.

Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga

Contestant Jagga enraged Salman Khan by mocking Manu Punjabi’s late mother, resulting in Salman issuing a demand to the channel to never cast her again.

