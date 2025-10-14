Advertisement
NewsPhotosBigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Flora Saini Aka Lux Papa Evicted: Know THIS 'Stree's Paycheck, Educational Qualification & Controversies
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Flora Saini Aka Lux Papa Evicted: Know THIS 'Stree's Paycheck, Educational Qualification & Controversies

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Flora Saini Aka Lux Papa Evicted

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Flora Saini Aka Lux Papa Evicted

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Flora Saini Aka Lux Papa Evicted: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 saw shocking evictions after host Nagarjuna called Flora Saini and Rithu Chowdary into the activity room. Flora was revealed as the fifth contestant to be evicted from this season followed by Srija Dammu's surprising ouster from the show. Today, let's get to know Flora Saini aka Lux Papa a little deeper: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Show Stills)

Meet Flora Saini aka Lux Papa

Meet Flora Saini aka Lux Papa

Flora Saini predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi films, and has also appeared in a number of Kannada and Tamil films. She made her debut in Prema Kosam (1999) and has acted in over 50 films and co-starred with noted actors like Venkatesh, Balakrishna, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Vijayakanth, Prabhu, Karthik, Jagapati Babu and Rajasekhar.

She gained fame as Stree ( the ghost) from the horror-comedy franchise's first part 'Stree' (2018)starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Flora Saini's Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Remuneration

Flora Saini's Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Remuneration

According to Siasat.com, Flora was reportedly paid around Rs. 2.5-3 lakh per week. After staying in the house for five weeks, she earned nearly Rs. 12.5-15 lakhs in total. 

Gandii Baat Season 2 Actress

Gandii Baat Season 2 Actress

Flora featured in Gandii Baat season 2. She also worked in Mayanagari-City of Dreams. In 2015, Flora Saini appeared in MSG: The Messenger starring Gurmeet Ram Rahim. 

Flora Saini Not in Stree 2

Flora Saini Not in Stree 2

Flora Saini played the role of Stree in the franchise's first part. However, in Stree 2 Bhumi Rajgor essayed the role. In an interaction with Zoom, Flora revealed why she didn't so the second part.

She said, "When Stree was first released in 2018, it wasn’t initially conceived as part of a larger universe. The overwhelming response from audiences led to discussions of a sequel. The original Stree offered me a significant and unique role, one that was both challenging and new in concept. Throughout my two-decade career, spanning from South Indian films to projects like Maid in India, Dhanak, Lakshmi, Begum Jaan, Inside Edge, Mere Sai, and Khichdi, I’ve always sought out roles that push boundaries and offer something different. Stree was no exception. The film centered around a character that everyone feared, yet few understood, and it left audiences with a powerful message: "Wo stree hai, wo pyaar aur izzat ki bhooki hai, tum usse pyaar aur izzat do. Wo tumhari raksha karegi." This was one of my favourite aspects of the film, and I believe we need more stories that entertain, enlighten, and leave us feeling uplifted."

Flora Saini's Educational Qualifications

Flora Saini's Educational Qualifications

The Stree actress was born in Chandigarh to an army officer. She began her schooling in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, continuing her education in the Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi. The family shifted base to Kolkata where she began her modeling career. She participated in the Miss Kolkata beauty pageant.

Flora Saini On Facing Sexual Harassment

Flora Saini On Facing Sexual Harassment

In 2022, she opened up about facing sexual harassment by her ex-boyfriend, alleging he used to beat her. Stree fame actress recalled the domestic violence and sexual harassment she suffered in 2007 about which she had first spoken publicly in 2018 during the MeToo movement. 

Flora told News18, "He was so sweet in the beginning. So good that my parents were also fooled that he is such a nice guy. But slowly, your parents see the red flags. In Shraddha’s case as well, the same happened. They first cut you out from your family. I also left my home, and within a week of moving in with him, I was being bashed up. I couldn’t understand why he was beating me up suddenly, because in my eyes he was a really nice guy."

She added, "One night, he’d beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father’s picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom’s voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run - bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag. I ran to my home and I decided that I’m never going back."

Flora Sainimeet Flora SainiFlora Saini hot picsbigg boss telugu 9 contestantsBigg Boss Telugu 9Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestants feeEntertainmentstree actressGandii Baat 2 actress
