In 2022, she opened up about facing sexual harassment by her ex-boyfriend, alleging he used to beat her. Stree fame actress recalled the domestic violence and sexual harassment she suffered in 2007 about which she had first spoken publicly in 2018 during the MeToo movement.

Flora told News18, "He was so sweet in the beginning. So good that my parents were also fooled that he is such a nice guy. But slowly, your parents see the red flags. In Shraddha’s case as well, the same happened. They first cut you out from your family. I also left my home, and within a week of moving in with him, I was being bashed up. I couldn’t understand why he was beating me up suddenly, because in my eyes he was a really nice guy."

She added, "One night, he’d beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father’s picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom’s voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run - bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag. I ran to my home and I decided that I’m never going back."