Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Full Confirmed Contestants List: Know About 9 Celebrities, 6 Commoners On Nagarjuna's show
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Full Confirmed Contestants List: Here’s a complete list of the 15 contestants - 9 celebrities and 6 commoners:
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu
Season 9 of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on 7 September on JioCinema and Star Maa. This season brings a unique twist: for the first time, commoners have joined the show, competing against celebrities. The theme this year is “Double Houses”, where commoners (Owners) stay in the main house with better amenities, while celebrities (Tenants) live in a secondary house with fewer luxuries.
Thanuja Puttaswamy
Thanuja is a television actress best known for her performances in popular serials like Mounaragam, Agnipariksha, and Legally Veer.
Suman Setty
Veteran comedian who rose to fame with the 2004 film 7G Brundavan Colony.
Ramu Rathod
A folk singer and independent artist known for rustic hits like Pacha Bottu and Diya Diya Re.
Rithu Chowdary
Television actress known for roles in Prema Entha Madhuram, Inti Guttu, and the film Mouname Ishtam.
Bharani Shankar
Known for his performance in the hit serial Karthika Deepam and films like Aaviri and Waltair Veerayya.
Shrasti Verma
A dancer-turned-actress who started as an assistant choreographer under Jani Master, later entering the film industry.
Emmanuel (Jabardasth Emmanuel)
Famous for his comic timing on the hit Telugu comedy show Jabardasth.
Flora Saini (aka Asha Saini / Mayuri)
A popular actress in South Indian and Hindi cinema, recently seen in Rana Naidu and The Trial.
Sanjjanaa Galrani
Telugu and Kannada actress who made headlines due to a 2020 drug case. She was given legal relief earlier this year.
6 Commoners: Maryada Manish
Entrepreneur behind the fintech startup Fello, featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.
Priya Shetty
A doctor by profession with a dream of becoming an actress.
Sreeja Dammu
Lifestyle and dance vlogger with a strong digital following.
Demon Pavan
A fitness content creator and anime enthusiast who’s popular online for his intense training videos.
Harita Harish (The Masked Man)
YouTuber known for his comedy content; also participated in Agnipariksha.
Kalyan Padala
An army veteran turned influencer, selected through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha.
