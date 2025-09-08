1 / 16

Season 9 of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on 7 September on JioCinema and Star Maa. This season brings a unique twist: for the first time, commoners have joined the show, competing against celebrities. The theme this year is “Double Houses”, where commoners (Owners) stay in the main house with better amenities, while celebrities (Tenants) live in a secondary house with fewer luxuries.