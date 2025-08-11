Bigg Boss Telugu 9: What to Expect - Theme, Release Date, Contestants & Nagarjuna’s Massive Pay Will Shock You
What is the theme of Bigg Boss 9?
This season comes with a twist - a ‘double house, double dose’ format. According to a report by TOI, the show is titled Agnipariksha and will feature both celebrities and non-celebrities.
When will the show release?
The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will premiere on September 7, 2025.
Where to watch?
Fans can catch the show on JioHotstar, also accessible via OTTplay Premium.
Tagline of the show
The tagline is: “This time, it’s not chess, it’s war” promising intense drama and high-stakes games.
Host and host’s salary
The host for Season 9 is Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since Season 3 (2019). He succeeded Jr. NTR and Nani, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2 respectively.
For Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna is reportedly charging a jaw-dropping Rs 30 crore, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India.
How are they selecting contestants?
As per reports, the Agnipariksha auditions recently kicked off in Hyderabad. Around 40 commoners have been shortlisted and are competing in special tasks. The final three will earn their place in the house alongside the celebrity contestants in the main season.
(All Images: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu/ IMDB)
Trending Photos