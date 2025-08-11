Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944535https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bigg-boss-telugu-9-what-to-expect-theme-release-date-contestants-nagarjuna-s-massive-pay-will-shock-you-2944535
NewsPhotosBigg Boss Telugu 9: What to Expect - Theme, Release Date, Contestants & Nagarjuna’s Massive Pay Will Shock You
photoDetails

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: What to Expect - Theme, Release Date, Contestants & Nagarjuna’s Massive Pay Will Shock You

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has fans buzzing already. All eyes are on the Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality show from the launch date to contestant selection and here’s everything you should know.
Updated:Aug 11, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Follow Us

What is the theme of Bigg Boss 9?

1/6
What is the theme of Bigg Boss 9?

This season comes with a twist - a ‘double house, double dose’ format. According to a report by TOI, the show is titled Agnipariksha and will feature both celebrities and non-celebrities.

 

Follow Us

When will the show release?

2/6
When will the show release?

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will premiere on September 7, 2025.

 

Follow Us

Where to watch?

3/6
Where to watch?

Fans can catch the show on JioHotstar, also accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Follow Us

Tagline of the show

4/6
Tagline of the show

The tagline is: “This time, it’s not chess, it’s war” promising intense drama and high-stakes games.

 

Follow Us

Host and host’s salary

5/6
Host and host’s salary

The host for Season 9 is Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since Season 3 (2019). He succeeded Jr. NTR and Nani, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2 respectively.

For Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna is reportedly charging a jaw-dropping Rs 30 crore, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India.

Follow Us

How are they selecting contestants?

6/6
How are they selecting contestants?

As per reports, the Agnipariksha auditions recently kicked off in Hyderabad. Around 40 commoners have been shortlisted and are competing in special tasks. The final three will earn their place in the house alongside the celebrity contestants in the main season.

(All Images: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu/ IMDB)

Follow Us
Bigg Boss Telugu 9Bigg Boss telugu contestantsbigg boss telugu launch dateAkkineni Nagarjuna feesAkkineni Nagarjuna bigg boss salary
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant
From Aly Goni To Ankita Lokhande: Check List Of Bigg Boss' Highest Paid Contestants Across All Seasons
camera icon11
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Dropped In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
ITR Filing 2025: Multiple Property Sales In A Year — Does Section 54 Exemption Apply To All?
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ODI World Cup 2027
Don’t Write Them Off: 8 Reasons Why Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Deserve To Play ODI World Cup 2027
camera icon8
title
Vegetarian-Only City
Non-Veg Banned: World’s Only City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
NEWS ON ONE CLICK