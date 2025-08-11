Bigg Boss Telugu 9: What to Expect - Theme, Release Date, Contestants & Nagarjuna’s Massive Pay Will Shock You

5 / 6

The host for Season 9 is Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since Season 3 (2019). He succeeded Jr. NTR and Nani, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2 respectively.

For Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna is reportedly charging a jaw-dropping Rs 30 crore, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India.