Bigg Boss' Wildest Attempts To Grab Eyeballs: From Talking Parrot To Rumoured AI Doll Habubu

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19, all eyes are on the potential contestants and this year, the spotlight is on technology. According to a buzz report by IANS, AI influencer Kavya Mehra and the viral Emirati AI doll Habubu are reportedly in talks to join the show. While nothing has been officially confirmed, their possible entry could mark a new era in reality television. As we await confirmation, let’s take a look at some of the most unique and unconventional contestants Bigg Boss has introduced over the years: