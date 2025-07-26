Bigg Boss' Wildest Attempts To Grab Eyeballs: From Talking Parrot To Rumoured AI Doll Habubu
Bigg Boss, the popular Indian reality television show, is all set to return for its 19th season in August 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is expected to premiere around August 30.
Bigg Boss Unique Contestants
As anticipation builds for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19, all eyes are on the potential contestants and this year, the spotlight is on technology. According to a buzz report by IANS, AI influencer Kavya Mehra and the viral Emirati AI doll Habubu are reportedly in talks to join the show. While nothing has been officially confirmed, their possible entry could mark a new era in reality television. As we await confirmation, let’s take a look at some of the most unique and unconventional contestants Bigg Boss has introduced over the years:
Kavya Mehra, AI Influencer
With speculation swirling around Bigg Boss 19, the latest buzz suggests AI influencer Kavya Mehra may be in talks to join the show, marking a groundbreaking moment in the merging of artificial intelligence and Indian reality television.
Habubu, The AI Doll
With various media reports, the first AI contestant, Habubu, is set to appear in Bigg Boss' upcoming season. Described as an interactive Emirati hijabi AI doll capable of cooking, cleaning, singing, and speaking up to seven languages.
Maahim, The Dog
In Bigg Boss 16, a St. Bernard named Maahim was sent into the house during Week 13 as a special guest and remained until the finale.
Gadhraj, The Donkey
Introduced in Bigg Boss 18, Gadhraj was brought into the house by advocate contestant Gunaratna Sadavarte as a literal non-human ‘19th participant.' The entry sparked controversy: PETA and People For Animals criticised the producers, calling it distressing and urged removal. The donkey was removed shortly after this backlash.
Talking Parrort, Radhe
In Bigg Boss Season 6, the show included a live talking parrot named Radhe as a house prop/guest, though not as a contestant competing for victory. Radhe was brought in to interact with contestants, mimic speech, report house events, and even sing, essentially as a quirky entertainment gimmick alongside a goldfish.
