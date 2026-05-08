Biggest box office flops of 2026: Hindi, Telugu & Tamil movies made on a whopping budget of crores but earned less than half of it! In Pics

1 / 7

Biggest box office flops of 2026: It's May and time for some report card check for Indian movies. From Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films which were high on the buzz word among fans released with sky-high expectations, however to much dismay - the movies tanked at the Box Office. The ticket counters failed to rake in the money and despite having big starry names, the films didn't work.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)