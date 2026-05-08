Biggest box office flops of 2026: Hindi, Telugu & Tamil movies made on a whopping budget of crores but earned less than half of it! In Pics
Biggest box office flops of 2026: The ticket counters failed to rake in the money and despite having big starry names, the films didn't work.
Biggest box office flops of 2026
Biggest box office flops of 2026: It's May and time for some report card check for Indian movies. From Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films which were high on the buzz word among fans released with sky-high expectations, however to much dismay - the movies tanked at the Box Office. The ticket counters failed to rake in the money and despite having big starry names, the films didn't work.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Language : Hindi
Budget : under Rs 25-30 crore
Worldwide Collection : Rs 6.21 crore to Rs 7.36 crore
India Gross Collection : Rs 5.15 crore - Rs 6.2 crore.
The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab
Language : Telugu
Budget : 350cr
Worldwide Collection : 208.6cr
Overseas Collection : 34.2cr
India Gross Collection : 174.4cr
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Language : Telugu
Budget : 150cr
Worldwide Collection : 96.2cr
Overseas Collection : 11.8cr
India Gross Collection : 83.7cr
O' Romeo
O' Romeo
Language : Hindi
Budget : 100cr
Worldwide Collection : 95.8cr
Overseas Collection : 23.2cr
India Gross Collection : 71.6cr
Parasakthi
Parasakthi
Language : Tamil
Budget : 120cr
Worldwide Collection : 85.2cr
Overseas Collection : 22.8cr
India Gross Collection : 62.4cr
Ikkis
Ikkis
Language : Hindi
Budget : 50cr
Worldwide Collection : 41.8cr
Overseas Collection : 3.5cr
India Gross Collection : 38.3cr
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