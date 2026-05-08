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NewsPhotosBiggest box office flops of 2026: Hindi, Telugu & Tamil movies made on a whopping budget of crores but earned less than half of it! In Pics
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Biggest box office flops of 2026: Hindi, Telugu & Tamil movies made on a whopping budget of crores but earned less than half of it! In Pics

Biggest box office flops of 2026: The ticket counters failed to rake in the money and despite having big starry names, the films didn't work.

 

Updated:May 08, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
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Biggest box office flops of 2026

1/7
Biggest box office flops of 2026

Biggest box office flops of 2026: It's May and time for some report card check for Indian movies. From Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films which were high on the buzz word among fans released with sky-high expectations, however to much dismay - the movies tanked at the Box Office. The ticket counters failed to rake in the money and despite having big starry names, the films didn't work.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills) 

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Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

2/7
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Language : Hindi

Budget : under Rs 25-30 crore

Worldwide Collection : Rs 6.21 crore to Rs 7.36 crore

India Gross Collection : Rs 5.15 crore - Rs 6.2 crore.

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The Raja Saab

3/7
The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab

Language : Telugu

Budget : 350cr

Worldwide Collection : 208.6cr

Overseas Collection : 34.2cr

India Gross Collection : 174.4cr

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh

4/7
Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Language : Telugu

Budget : 150cr

Worldwide Collection : 96.2cr

Overseas Collection : 11.8cr

India Gross Collection : 83.7cr

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O' Romeo

5/7
O' Romeo

O' Romeo

Language : Hindi

Budget : 100cr

Worldwide Collection : 95.8cr

Overseas Collection : 23.2cr

India Gross Collection : 71.6cr

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Parasakthi

6/7
Parasakthi

Parasakthi

Language : Tamil

Budget : 120cr

Worldwide Collection : 85.2cr

Overseas Collection : 22.8cr

India Gross Collection : 62.4cr

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Ikkis

7/7
Ikkis

Ikkis

Language : Hindi

Budget : 50cr

Worldwide Collection : 41.8cr

Overseas Collection : 3.5cr

India Gross Collection : 38.3cr

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