Biggest controversies in Cannes Film Festival history: Fake pigeon stunt, baby ban, 1986 event cancellation &...; check all incidents

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According to a Variety report, a promotional stunt involving fake dead pigeons at Cannes reportedly went wrong when the props looked so realistic that they caused confusion and panic among guests. One fake pigeon was even said to have landed on a dining table, leading to alarm and brief intervention by security staff. The incident, witnessed by attendees including filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, quickly became one of the festival’s most unusual behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

(Image for representations purpose only, with due credit to Freepik)