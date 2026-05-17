Biggest controversies in Cannes Film Festival history: Fake pigeon stunt, baby ban, 1986 event cancellation &...; check all incidents
Cannes: From political protests and red carpet demonstrations to shocking press conference moments, the Cannes Film Festival has witnessed several controversies throughout its history. As the 2026 edition of the prestigious film festival approaches, here’s a look back at some of the biggest scandals and dramatic moments that sparked outrage, debate, and global headlines over the years.
Lars von Trier’s controversial statement
One of the most shocking moments in Cannes history came when director Lars von Trier made highly controversial remarks during a press conference, after which, according to the BBC, the Cannes Film Festival banned him for claiming to be a Nazi and saying he sympathised with Adolf Hitler.
(Image: IMDb)
Cannes 1968 Festival Cancellation Amid Protests
According to coverage in The Guardian, the 1968 Cannes Film Festival was abruptly halted when prominent filmmakers, including François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, joined widespread student and worker protests across France. The unrest led organisers to shut down the festival early, and no awards were presented that year.
(Image: Festival De Cannes 1968/website)
“La Grande Bouffe” Backlash and Audience Outrage
According to The Guardian, Marco Ferreri’s La Grande Bouffe received one of the most hostile reactions in Cannes history, with audiences reportedly booing, walking out, and reacting with visible outrage due to its shocking and provocative content.
(Image: IMDb)
Gender Inequality Protests on the Red Carpet (2018)
In 2018, a group of women actors and filmmakers, including Cate Blanchett and Kristen Stewart, staged a symbolic red carpet protest at Cannes to draw attention to the lack of female representation in the festival’s main competition lineup, as per a report by The Guardian.
(Image: IMDb)
Spike Lee’s Palme d’Or Controversy
According to a report cited by The New York Times and The Guardian, Spike Lee expressed strong disappointment after his film Do the Right Thing missed out on the Palme d’Or at Cannes. He later publicly criticised the decision and jury, though he has since acknowledged in later interviews that some of his remarks were “immature.”
(Image: IMDb)
Fake Pigeon Stunt Gone Wrong
According to a Variety report, a promotional stunt involving fake dead pigeons at Cannes reportedly went wrong when the props looked so realistic that they caused confusion and panic among guests. One fake pigeon was even said to have landed on a dining table, leading to alarm and brief intervention by security staff. The incident, witnessed by attendees including filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, quickly became one of the festival’s most unusual behind-the-scenes anecdotes.
(Image for representations purpose only, with due credit to Freepik)
Mother and Baby Entry Ban Controversy
According to a 2019 report by The Guardian, British filmmaker Greta Bellamacina was reportedly denied entry to the Cannes Film Festival with her four-month-old baby unless the child was officially registered and accredited, drawing criticism over the festival’s strict and outdated access rules.
(Image: IMDb)
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