NewsPhotosBihar Election 2025: How Rich Is Bhojpuri Megastar-Turned-RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, Who Once Sold Milk? A Look at His Real Name, Net Worth & Car Collection
Bihar Election 2025: How Rich Is Bhojpuri Megastar-Turned-RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, Who Once Sold Milk? A Look at His Real Name, Net Worth & Car Collection

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the most popular faces in the regional film industry, has officially stepped into politics. The actor-singer is contesting his first-ever election as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Chapra in Bihar’s Saran district.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Real Name

Khesari Lal Yadav’s Real Name

Few know that Khesari Lal Yadav’s real name is Shatrughan Kumar Yadav. The Bhojpuri sensation, known for his rags-to-riches journey, has long inspired fans through his humble beginnings.

Father Worked Double Shifts to Make Ends Meet

Father Worked Double Shifts to Make Ends Meet

As per his election affidavit, Khesari’s father, Mangaru Yadav, once juggled multiple jobs — working as a street vendor by day and a security guard by night to support the family.

 

Sold Milk in His Early Days

Sold Milk in His Early Days

During his childhood, Khesari contributed to the family’s income by grazing cattle and selling milk. The Yadav family later moved to Delhi, where they began selling litti-chokha, marking the start of Khesari’s journey from hardship to stardom.

 

Khesari Lal Yadav’s Assets

Khesari Lal Yadav’s Assets

According to the affidavit filed under his original name, Shatrughan Yadav, the Bhojpuri megastar owns movable assets worth Rs 16.89 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 7.91 crore.

 

Wife’s Assets

Wife’s Assets

His wife, Chanda Yadav, also boasts substantial holdings, with movable assets worth Rs 90.02 lakh and immovable property valued at Rs 6.49 crore.

 

Gold, Cars, and Bank Accounts

Gold, Cars, and Bank Accounts

Among their declared possessions are Rs 5 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, and multiple bank accounts. Khesari also owns a Land Rover Defender, purchased in 2023, with an estimated market value of Rs 3 crore.

 

Political Debut in RJD

Political Debut in RJD

Yadav joined the RJD just a day before filing his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his wife, Chanda, who also took membership in the party during a ceremony in Patna.

 

Contesting from Chapra Constituency

Contesting from Chapra Constituency

Khesari is contesting from Chapra, which went to polls in the first phase on November 6 during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The results are expected to be declared on Friday, November 14.

 

Earnings and Net Worth

Earnings and Net Worth

With an annual income of Rs 73.5 lakh in 2023–24, Khesari’s earnings have slightly dipped compared to previous years. However, his overall net worth remains a staggering Rs 24.81 crore.

 

Khesari's Competitor

Khesari's Competitor

The Chapra seat is witnessing a tight contest between Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) and Chhoti Kumari (BJP), according to early exit poll trends, setting the stage for an exciting political debut for the Bhojpuri megastar.

