When it comes to Bollywood’s richest families, the Bachchans and Kapoors are usually at the forefront of the conversation. However, topping the list is a family from the music industry, known for producing chart-topping hits and global anthems. Surprisingly, the second richest Bollywood family is the Aditya Chopra's family with an estimated net worth of Rs 8000 crore. In comparison, the Bachchans have around Rs 4500 crore, while the Kapoor family's wealth stands at Rs 2000 crore, as per Bollywoodshaadis reports. Notably, prominent families from the South Indian film industry—like the Akkinenis and the Mega family (Allu-Konidela)—also feature on this elite list.
According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, the richest Indians span across various industries—including Bollywood. Topping the list from the film industry is the family of Bhushan Kumar, the owner of the T-Series group of companies. Their combined wealth is estimated at a staggering ₹10,000 crore (over $1.2 billion). Yes, you read that right—the Kumar family has officially surpassed the biggest names in Bollywood, claiming the title of the richest Bollywood family.
Gulshan Kumar - Cassette King Of India
Gulshan Kumar, born on May 5, 1951, in New Delhi, was the son of a fruit juice vendor from Daryaganj. Dropping out after the tenth grade, he helped run his family’s small business and later developed a deep passion for music. Starting by selling pirated Bollywood cassettes to meet public demand, Kumar saw a bigger vision. In 1983, he founded Super Cassettes Industries Limited (T-Series), which would go on to revolutionize the Indian music and film industry.
Gulshan Kumar's Industry Dominance And Tragic Death
Under Kumar's visionary leadership, T-Series revolutionised the Indian music scene. Kumar started with the direct-to-video movie "Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka (1989)," a musical. The label's breakthrough came with the release of the soundtrack for the film 'Aashiqui' in 1990, which became an unprecedented hit and set new standards for music production in Bollywood. Gulshan Kumar also produced films like "Bahaar Aane Tak," "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin," "Ayee Milan Ki Raat," "Meera Ka Mohan," "Jeena Marna Tere Sang," "Sangeet," "Aaja Meri Jaan," and "Bewafa Sanam." He also directed "Bewafa Sanam," starring "Kishan Kumar," his brother. Tragically, Gulshan Kumar was assassinated on August 12, 1997. His untimely death sent shockwaves through the nation.
Bhushan Kumar- T-Series Owner
Bhushan Kumar, son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, is now the head of the family and the business. He is also one of Bollywood’s most notable producers, credited with delivering many cinematic and musical gems. His uncle, Krishan Kumar, who is also an actor and co-owner of T-Series, assists in managing the company and contributes significantly to the family's overall wealth.
Bhushan Kumar
Bhushan Kumar successfully took over the reins of T-Series after the tragic loss of his father, Gulshan Kumar, and has since carried forward his legacy, making a massive impact in the music and film industry. Bhushan Kumar is married to actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar, and the couple has a son named Ruhaan. Interestingly, Divya reportedly owns only 0.45% of the T-Series company, while Bhushan Kumar's individual net worth is estimated to be around Rs 414 crore, according to several media reports.
The Kumar Family
Gulshan Kumar got married to Sudesh Kumari in 1975, and the couple welcomed three kids, Khushali Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Tulsi Kumar.
Earlier, reports of a split between the couple were making rounds. However, a source close to the actress clarified that the reason behind Divya dropping the 'Kumar' surname from her official Instagram account was due to astrological beliefs. She also added an extra 's' to her maiden name, 'Khosla.'
Talking about their Career, Bhushan Kumar is a renowned film producer, Tulsi Kumar is one of the most successful singers in Bollywood, and Khushali Kumar is also a professional singer and actor. His sisters Tulsi and Khushali are reportedly worth Rs 250 crore and Rs100 crore, respectively, as per several media reports.
