Blockbuster Box Office 2025: 5 Pan-India Superstars And Their Upcoming Big-Budget Films; Salman Khan To Yash - List Is Here!
Blockbuster Box Office 2025: 5 Pan-India Superstars And Their Upcoming Big-Budget Films; Salman Khan To Yash - List Is Here!

Action-Packed 2025 Releases: Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan & More Are Gearing Up for Box Office Fireworks

Updated:Feb 25, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Action-Packed 2025 Releases

Action-Packed 2025 Releases

The year 2025 is set to enthral the fans with impressive Pan-India films high on the adrenaline rush. From highly-anticipated action-packed films, featuring the biggest Pan-India stars including Salman Khan, and Vijay Deverakonda to Yash - the audience is all set to witness a massive entertaining ride. Here’s taking a look at the Pan-India action stars and their much-awaited action films slated to release in 2025.

Yash in Toxic

Yash in Toxic

Yash is set to dominate once again with his upcoming film Toxic. The teaser has already created massive buzz, leaving fans excited. The film promises intense action and high-octane drama and is tentatively scheduled for release on April 10, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda makes hearts throb as he takes the screen with the much-anticipated  Kingdom, showcasing his massy and action-packed avatar. The recently released teaser and posters have sent fans into a frenzy. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises high-octane action and is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

Sunny Deol in Jaat

Sunny Deol in Jaat

Sunny Deol is set to unleash his action-packed avatar in Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film features an intense face-off between Deol and Randeep Hooda. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat hits theaters on April 10, 2025.

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is set to rule 2025 with Sikandar, the biggest blockbuster of the year. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features him in a massy action-packed avatar, thrilling fans. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead. Releasing on Eid, March 28, 2025, expectations are sky-high!

Hrithik Roshan in War 2

Hrithik Roshan in War 2

Bollywood action star Hrithik Roshan returns in War 2, the much-anticipated sequel in Ayan Mukerji's spy universe. He faces off against South superstar NTR Jr. in this high-octane action thriller. Featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, the film is set to release on August 24, 2025.

