Blockbuster Box Office 2025: 5 Pan-India Superstars And Their Upcoming Big-Budget Films; Salman Khan To Yash - List Is Here!

1 / 6

The year 2025 is set to enthral the fans with impressive Pan-India films high on the adrenaline rush. From highly-anticipated action-packed films, featuring the biggest Pan-India stars including Salman Khan, and Vijay Deverakonda to Yash - the audience is all set to witness a massive entertaining ride. Here’s taking a look at the Pan-India action stars and their much-awaited action films slated to release in 2025.