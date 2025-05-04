Blocked In India: 9 Pakistani Stars Indian Fans Can’t Follow Anymore
Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared up following the brutal Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals. In the aftermath, Instagram accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities have been blocked in India. When Indian fans attempted to access their favorite stars’ profiles, they were met with the message: “Account not available in India. This content has been restricted in response to a legal request.”
Hania Aamir
Although Hania Aamir hasn't yet made her Bollywood debut, Indian fans adored her quirky and witty Instagram content. Recently, after Indian followers used VPNs to access her account, one fan commented, “Don’t worry, humne VPN subscription liya hai apke liye” (We’ve taken a VPN subscription for you). Touched by the gesture, Hania replied, “Ro doongi” (I’m gonna cry), along with a heartfelt “Love you” message.
Mahira Khan
The Raees actress, famously known as the "Zaalima girl," enjoys massive popularity in India. Her account has also been restricted. Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Ali Zafar
A beloved singer and actor, Ali Zafar’s Instagram is now inaccessible to Indian fans. He’s known for his roles in Bollywood films such as Dear Zindagi, Tere Bin Laden, Chashme Baddoor, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and more.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
The legendary singer’s social media accounts have also been banned in India. Renowned for his soulful voice, Rahat enjoys substantial popularity in the country.
Momina Mustehsan
The Afreen Afreen singer became a fan favorite in India after her breakout performance on Coke Studio in 2016. She later sang Awari, and in 2017, was named one of BBC’s 100 most influential women.
Fawad Khan
One of the most talked-about actors recently, Fawad Khan was set to return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal opposite Vaani Kapoor. However, the rom-com will no longer be released in India. His Instagram account is also now unavailable to Indian users.
Mawra Hocane
Known for her role in Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra Hocane recently expressed gratitude to her Indian fans for supporting the film’s re-release. Her account is now restricted in India.
Abida Parveen
The iconic Pakistani Sufi singer’s Instagram account has also been banned in India. Her tracks such as Main Naraye Mastana, Pardadari, Chaap Tilak, and Aaqa are still celebrated across the country.
Iqra Aziz
Iqra became a household name in India thanks to her beloved role as Ajiya Nazakat in Suno Chanda. Her portrayal of the quirky and lovable character earned her a loyal Indian fanbase.
