Blue Moon 2026: Astrologer reveals how this rare celestial event will impact each zodiac sign

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According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, the Blue Moon 2026 is expected to bring an energy shift that may influence how people think, feel, and react to situations around them. This rare celestial event is often linked with emotional clarity, reflection, and new beginnings.

Each zodiac sign may experience its effects differently; some may feel more motivated and focused, while others might go through emotional ups and downs or important life decisions. He suggests that this is a good time to pause, reflect on personal goals, and make thoughtful changes that can lead to growth and balance in different areas of life.