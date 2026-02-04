Blue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know
The tragic death of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about the growing influence of dangerous online games on children and teenagers.The sisters Vishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building. Reports suggest the girls had withdrawn from school and were deeply immersed in a Korean online game and digital culture. Suicide notes recovered from the scene reportedly expressed their inability to live without the game and included statements such as “Korea is our life.”
Task-Based Challenge Games
Games like the Korean “Love Game” lure teenagers into completing a series of escalating challenges. These often begin with harmless tasks such as staying awake late at night or watching certain videos, but gradually progress to dangerous instructions that start consuming the player’s daily life.
Such games isolate children from family, disrupt school routines, and create emotional dependence on the game itself.
Blue Whale Challenge
The Blue Whale Challenge gained widespread attention a few years ago. It reportedly involved 50 tasks over 50 days, beginning with minor dares and ending with instructions to commit suicide.
Although authorities cracked down on such content, variations of these games continue to resurface online in different forms, targeting vulnerable teenagers.
The Blackout Challenge
Not a conventional video game, the Blackout Challenge encourages youngsters to deprive themselves of oxygen to experience a brief “high.” This extremely dangerous trend has led to loss of consciousness and, in some cases, death.
Social media platforms such as TikTok have been accused of amplifying such risky behaviour by making these challenges widely visible and easily accessible.
Momo Challenge
The Momo Challenge went viral because of its disturbing avatar and fear-based manipulation tactics. Children were allegedly contacted through messaging apps and pressured into performing harmful acts, including self-harm.
While later investigations suggested much of the panic was exaggerated, the episode revealed how easily children can be drawn into unsafe digital spaces by anonymous online figures.
“Dark Roleplay” Games
Certain roleplay communities on social media encourage children to act out violent, depressive, or self-destructive scenarios. These environments normalize harmful behaviour and blur the line between fiction and reality.
Over time, such exposure can desensitize young users to real-life consequences and emotional distress.
Addictive Gaming Platforms
Even mainstream online games can become harmful when addiction takes hold. Warning signs include excessive screen time, withdrawal from family and friends, declining academic performance, and mood swings.
Experts warn that vulnerable teens may spiral into depression or risky behaviour when gaming becomes an obsession rather than entertainment.
Suicide Pacts and Secret Groups
Beyond structured “games,” hidden online groups exist where children are groomed into forming suicide pacts. These groups often disguise themselves as support communities but gradually manipulate members into dangerous actions through emotional pressure and secrecy.
What Parents Can Do
Experts urge parents to:
Maintain open communication with their children about online activity
Monitor screen time and gaming habits
Watch for behavioural changes such as isolation, sleep disruption, or emotional distress
Encourage offline hobbies and social interaction
Seek professional help if warning signs appear
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
