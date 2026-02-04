Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3013816https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/blue-whale-momo-challenge-korean-love-game-7-online-game-red-flags-every-parent-should-know-3013816
NewsPhotosBlue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know
photoDetails

Blue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know

The tragic death of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about the growing influence of dangerous online games on children and teenagers.The sisters Vishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)  allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building.  Reports suggest the girls had withdrawn from school and were deeply immersed in a Korean online game and digital culture. Suicide notes recovered from the scene reportedly expressed their inability to live without the game and included statements such as “Korea is our life.”

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Task-Based Challenge Games

1/8
Task-Based Challenge Games

Games like the Korean “Love Game” lure teenagers into completing a series of escalating challenges. These often begin with harmless tasks such as staying awake late at night or watching certain videos, but gradually progress to dangerous instructions that start consuming the player’s daily life.

Such games isolate children from family, disrupt school routines, and create emotional dependence on the game itself.

Follow Us

Blue Whale Challenge

2/8
Blue Whale Challenge

The Blue Whale Challenge gained widespread attention a few years ago. It reportedly involved 50 tasks over 50 days, beginning with minor dares and ending with instructions to commit suicide.

Although authorities cracked down on such content, variations of these games continue to resurface online in different forms, targeting vulnerable teenagers.

Follow Us

The Blackout Challenge

3/8
The Blackout Challenge

Not a conventional video game, the Blackout Challenge encourages youngsters to deprive themselves of oxygen to experience a brief “high.” This extremely dangerous trend has led to loss of consciousness and, in some cases, death.

Social media platforms such as TikTok have been accused of amplifying such risky behaviour by making these challenges widely visible and easily accessible.

Follow Us

Momo Challenge

4/8
Momo Challenge

The Momo Challenge went viral because of its disturbing avatar and fear-based manipulation tactics. Children were allegedly contacted through messaging apps and pressured into performing harmful acts, including self-harm.

While later investigations suggested much of the panic was exaggerated, the episode revealed how easily children can be drawn into unsafe digital spaces by anonymous online figures.

 

Follow Us

“Dark Roleplay” Games

5/8
“Dark Roleplay” Games

Certain roleplay communities on social media encourage children to act out violent, depressive, or self-destructive scenarios. These environments normalize harmful behaviour and blur the line between fiction and reality.

Over time, such exposure can desensitize young users to real-life consequences and emotional distress.

Follow Us

Addictive Gaming Platforms

6/8
Addictive Gaming Platforms

Even mainstream online games can become harmful when addiction takes hold. Warning signs include excessive screen time, withdrawal from family and friends, declining academic performance, and mood swings.

Experts warn that vulnerable teens may spiral into depression or risky behaviour when gaming becomes an obsession rather than entertainment.

Follow Us

Suicide Pacts and Secret Groups

7/8
Suicide Pacts and Secret Groups

Beyond structured “games,” hidden online groups exist where children are groomed into forming suicide pacts. These groups often disguise themselves as support communities but gradually manipulate members into dangerous actions through emotional pressure and secrecy.

 

(All Pics souce: Freepik)

Follow Us

What Parents Can Do

8/8
What Parents Can Do

Experts urge parents to:

Maintain open communication with their children about online activity

Monitor screen time and gaming habits

Watch for behavioural changes such as isolation, sleep disruption, or emotional distress

Encourage offline hobbies and social interaction

Seek professional help if warning signs appear

 

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

 

Follow Us
Korean love gamedangerous online games7 online game red flagsGhaziabad triple sucideBlue Whale Challenge
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Pakistan threat T20 World Cup 2026
Meet 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted anti-India remarks during Operation Sindoor; Two are in T20 WC 2026 squad
camera icon8
title
Korean love game
Blue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know
camera icon11
title
Basil D'Oliveira Mustafizur Rahman controversy
Mustafizur Rahman & Basil D' Oliveira: 57 Years Apart, ICC & cricketing world undergoes same crisis; Revisting 1990s Famous Saga
camera icon5
title
Technology
How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
camera icon9
title
business success story
Meet 88-year-old whose business empire is valued at Rs 1,50,00,00,00,00,000, Yet he doesn’t own a mobile phone; Donated Rs….