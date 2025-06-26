7 Indian Actresses Who Went Topless In Daring Photoshoots - In Pics
From calendar shoots to magazine cover pictures, check out all the A-lister actresses from Bollywood who dared to pose in a risque photoshoots
7 Indian Actresses Who Went Topless
7 Indian Actresses Who Went Topless In Photoshoots: Today, let us go down the memory lane and scroll through the pictures of 7 Bollywood actresses who posed in a topless avatar for bold photoshoots.
Sunny Leone's Topless Photoshoot
Bollywood star Sunny Leone set the temperatures soaring with her bold photoshoots on social media. For Daboo Ratnani’s calendar 2020, she posed topless sending fans into a tizzy. She can be seen holding a huge black file cover with ‘Dabboo Ratnani Photographer’ written on it.
Shraddha Kapoor Goes Topless
Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her girl-next-door image also went topless for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot.
Kiara Advani's Topless Photoshoot
Kiara Advani made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in 2019, wearing an embellished blue jean jacket. She was seen posing with a large leaf covering up her chest. The actress once again raised the temperature with her bold topless photoshoot for ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani back in 2021.
Kangana Ranaut's topless cover for Stardust
In the 2007 edition, Stardust magazine featured then-debutant actress Kangana Ranaut in a fiery topless avatar. The cover issue was titled 'Naked Truths Exposed'.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Bold Cosmo Cover
The Sri Lankan beauty went topless for a Cosmopolitan magazine cover shoot.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani is known for her bold image. In 2017, right after her debut in the MS Dhoni biopic, the actress shot for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar in a topless avatar.
Alia Bhatt's Topless Photoshoot
Alia too went almost topless for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot, holding a black cat aesthetically close to her.
