Bold & beautiful Bengali actresses with staggering net worth in crores: Meet the mesmerising Mukherjees and sensational Sarkar's of Tollywood - In Photos

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Raima Sen

Actress Raima Sen predominantly works in Hindi and Bengali films. Daughter of veteran actress-politician Moon Moon Sen and sister of Rimi Sen, Raima made her debut in the critically acclaimed 1999 release Godmother. She then featured in Daman playing Raveena Tandon's daughter.

Her breakthrough came with Rituparno Ghosh's film Chokher Bali. Later she was seen in Parineeta, Dus and Bengali film Antar Mahal, The Bong Connection, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Bengali film Baishe Srabon among others. Her net worth is reported to be around Rs 10-20 crore.