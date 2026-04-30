Bold & beautiful Bengali actresses with staggering net worth in crores: Meet the mesmerising Mukherjees and sensational Sarkar's of Tollywood - In Photos
Bold & beautiful Bengali actresses: Based on media reports available online, let's take a look at 5 bold and beautiful Bong divas.
Bold & beautiful Bengali actresses of 2026
Bold & beautiful Bengali actresses of 2026: In this feature today, let's take a look top Bengali actresses who have made a niche spot for themselves in Tollywood with impressive acting chops. They are in their 30s and 40s, ruling the regional movie business and how! With an ocean of fan following thronging cinemas and binge-watching their shows on OTT - these queens of Bengali cinema have also managed to build a whopping net worth - all thanks to movie projects, ad commercials and brand deals. Based on media reports available online, let's take a look at 7 bold and beautiful Bong divas:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Raima Sen
Raima Sen
Actress Raima Sen predominantly works in Hindi and Bengali films. Daughter of veteran actress-politician Moon Moon Sen and sister of Rimi Sen, Raima made her debut in the critically acclaimed 1999 release Godmother. She then featured in Daman playing Raveena Tandon's daughter.
Her breakthrough came with Rituparno Ghosh's film Chokher Bali. Later she was seen in Parineeta, Dus and Bengali film Antar Mahal, The Bong Connection, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Bengali film Baishe Srabon among others. Her net worth is reported to be around Rs 10-20 crore.
Subhashree Ganguly
Subhashree Ganguly
According to Daily Jagran, she has a staggering wealth of Rs 42 crore. The report quoted iDiva originally, stating that the actress charges around Rs 30-40 lakh per project. She is also among the highest-paid in Tollywood. She made her acting debut in 2008 with the Odia comedy-drama film Mate Ta Love Helare and subsequently made her debut in Bengali films with Pitribhumi (2008).
Swastika Mukherjee
Swastika Mukherjee
She is the daughter of veteran actor Santu Mukhopadhyay. She has received various accolades including four Filmfare Awards East (including a record of three wins and five nominations for Best Actress), one WBFJA, one Anandalok Award and one Kalakar Award. The gorgeous actress has an estimated wealth of Rs 5 crore.
Rituparna Sengupta
Rituparna Sengupta
One of the most successful actresses of Bengali cinema, she gained popularity in the 90s and 2000s. She has a National Award, two Filmfare Awards and several other accolades to her credit. The iconic actress reportedly has a net worth Rs 17 crore.
Priyanka Sarkar
Priyanka Sarkar
The famous star allegedly has a net worth of Rs 10-12 Crore, as per Daily Jagran report. Priyanka Sarkar started her career working in the Bengali television industry in 2003 while she was only 12 years old.
Koel Mallick
Koel Mallick
The actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 4-5 crore. Koel Mallick is also referred to as the Tolly-Queen. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Awards Bangla, two BFJA Awards, and a Anandalok Puraskar.
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