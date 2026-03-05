Bold bodycon to thigh-high slit gowns: Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan bring back the shimmer in glamourous dresses - In Pics
Bold bodycon to thigh-high slit gowns: Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F to Sara Ali Khan turn up the heat in shimmery dresses.
Actresses in hot shimmery dresses: from bodycons, short dresses to party gowns, our stylish Bollywood divas have often opted for sequined or shimmering outfits, turning heads at events or parties. Be it the fashionable Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi, Ananya Panday, Alaya F to Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Ali Khan - these popular names picked shimmer and added the much-needed magical touch to their looks. Check out the fab dresses and take styling cues from these stars:
Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery bodycon
The Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor has worn shimmery dresses a couple of times. Back in 2024, she once turned heads in a figure-hugging shimmery dress with deep neckline. It was by famous international label Alexandre Vauthier. She looked nothing less than a disco ball and was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.
Tamannaah Bhatia in red hot shimmer dress
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a shimmery, sculpted red wine dress - a creation by Kristina Fidelskaya. The outfit featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a halter neckline and subtle sequin embellishments that caught every flicker of attention.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan wears a mustard coloured shimmery mini dress, and has styled her hair in smooth curls.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's glamourous look in a yellow shimmery outfit with a sensual thigh slit and a deep V-neckline is a steal deal.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor steps out in a golden shimmery outfit with one-sided pleated details across the waistline and a sensual drop around the neckline.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wears a shimmery, embellished ensemble featuring a high neck. Do not miss her smooth bun and bold red lips.
Alaya F
Alaya F looks hot in a silver, sleeveless, bodyfit shimmery gown - looking edgy in her dazzling avatar.
